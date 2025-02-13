Gambhir confirms KL Rahul's Champions Trophy fate amid Pant calls; fires shots at critics over Axar Patel ploy

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, on Wednesday, confirmed the fate of the team's first-choice wicketkeeper going into the Champions Trophy, as he backed KL Rahul for the role despite calls for replacement with the flamboyant Rishabh Pant in the reserves bench. Gambhir also ended silence on the much-criticised ploy of sending Axar Patel to bat ahead of Rahul at No. 5 in the batting order in the recently-concluded ODI series against England. India's KL Rahul in action(REUTERS)

Rahul was backed ahead of Pant for the ODI series against England as India sought continuity. However, pushed down to No. 6 in the opening two games, the Karnataka star struggled top show a glimpse of his heroics from the 2023 ODI World Cup, which had given India the confidence to place their bets on him over Pant. This simultaneously sparked calls amid few veteran cricketers, who felt Pant would be better suited at No. 6, if India have set their plans to rejig Rahul's batting line-up.

However, on Wednesday, in the final game against England, Rahul was batted at his original No. 5 position and scored a useful 40 off 29 balls in India's one-sided 142-run victory in Ahmedabad. Following the knock, Gambhir confirmed him as India's first-choice keeper.

"KL is our No 1 wicketkeeper and this is what I can say at the moment. Rishabh Pant will get his chance but at the moment it is KL who has done well and we cannot play two wicketkeeper-batters," Gambhir told media at the series-ending press conference.

KL Rahul to continue batting at No. 5?

While Gambhir did back Rahul as India's primary keeper-batter for the Champions Trophy, he did not confirm his bating position, despite being criticised for the strategy.

"We don’t look at averages and stats. We look at who can deliver when," he replied.

The former India opener also remained tight-lipped on the details pertaining to Jasprit Bumrah's back injury that ruled him out of the Champions Trophy.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out. I cannot give details because the medical team decides in NCA and they will give (the updates)," the coach said.