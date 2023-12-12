Gautam Gambhir's mind-numbing response to Ronaldo vs Messi query sparks rib-tickling meme fest

Picking the better footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been one of the most long-standing debates in all of sports history, let alone just football. The two have been exceptional in their own way over the course of their illustrious careers with umpteen records and trophies won both as a player and as a captain at club and international level. And the debate is not just restricted to the world of football, sports personalities all across the globe are often asked about their pick in the battle. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was recently asked about which footballer he prefers out of the two and the response was rather shocking. Gautam Gambhir gave a shocking response to Ronaldo vs Messi query

In video that has gone viral all over social media following Gambhir's mind-numbing response, the ex-India opener, when asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi, replied saying, "none," before adding: “Because I think I would go with Marcus Rashford.”

The shocking response sent social media users into overdrive, with the plain-spoken statement garnering attention beyond the world of cricket. Here is how social media reacted to it…

This is the second time in two weeks that Gambhir has been the talk of the town in world cricket. Last week, on Wednesday, he had allegedly called his former India teammate Sreesanth "fixer" during their Legends League Cricket match in Surat that lead to an ugly on-field scene, forcing the umpires to intervene. The spat later stretched to social media as well with Gambhir making a cryptic post before Sreesanth responded to it with a length reply.

Oragnisers of LLC later addressed the issue, saying that they will conduct an "internal investigation" and any proof of "misconduct" would be "dealt with strictly". The league is yet to reveal their findings and subsequently their action. “All players contracted in the Legends League Cricket are bound by certain terms related to misconduct and necessary action will be taken as per the codes of conduct laid down by the Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee,” LLC CEO Raman Raheja had said.