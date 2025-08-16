Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni captured in one frame, viral image sets internet ablaze: ‘Planned a perfect…’

After a long time, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were seen inside the same building. The former India captain and current head coach recently attended the wedding festivities of Utkarsh Sanghvi, the brother of Gujarat's Minister of State Harsh Sanghvi. According to reports, India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma also marked his attendance for the same. Suniel Shetty and Harbhajan Singh also graced the event with their presence as a starry night unfolded. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni spotted in a single frame. (House of Events - Instagram)

Dhoni and Gambhir were captured in the same frame, and it's not surprising that the image is going viral on the internet. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain attended the wedding festivities alongside his wife, Sakshi.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) looked dapper in a black suit, which he paired with a white shirt. On the other hand, Gambhir was dressed in a blue formal shirt.

Despite being present at the wedding, Rohit Sharma was not seen in a single picture with Dhoni or Gambhir. Harbhajan Singh also got a picture clicked with his wife, Geeta Basra. Parthiv Patel, Tilak Varma, and Irfan Pathan also attended the star-studded event in the city.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan reveals Gary Kirsten's 'exact words' that confirmed MS Dhoni dropped him

Dhoni and Gambhir are not often seen attending events. Hence, the duo marking their attendance for the same wedding is quite a rare occasion.

Relationship between Dhoni and Gambhir

The relationship between Dhoni and Gambhir has been a huge talking point on social media for years. The duo shared a memorable partnership in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, which India eventually won.

Gambhir played a knock of 97 while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91. The then-India captain had sealed the contest with a six. Quite often in the media, Gambhir has been vocal about the entire team not getting the credit and how the chatter has always been about Dhoni's six of Nuwan Kulasekara.

Gambhir has also publicly spoken about team selections and decision-making during Dhoni’s captaincy tenure. This led to a narrative of rivalry in the media, though both have maintained that their focus was always on India’s success.

Gambhir eventually lost his place in the playing XI under Dhoni's captaincy. After his international retirement, Gambhir admitted to being frustrated with the lack of communication regarding his exclusion.

On the other hand, Dhoni has never spoken publicly about his relationship with Gambhir. In IPL 2022, Gambhir was the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and following the conclusion of the game against CSK, Gambhir was seen approaching Dhoni for a chat.

Speaking of current times, Dhoni was last seen in action for CSK in IPL 2025, while Gambhir recently oversaw India drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.