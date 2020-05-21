e-paper
Gautam Gambhir picks Sachin Tendulkar over Virat Kohli in ODIs, reveals reasons

Gautam Gambhir picks Sachin Tendulkar over Virat Kohli in ODIs, reveals reasons

Gautam Gambhir says that the modern-day cricket has become easier for a batsman than it was during Tendulkar’s era.

cricket Updated: May 21, 2020 11:40 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.(AP)
         

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir made his pick between India legend Sachin Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli, and said that he would pick the former in the ODIs. Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, with numerous records etched to his name. He remains the only cricketer to register 100 international hundreds. Kohli, so far, has registered 27 Test tons and 43 ODI hundreds, and many believe he could go on to match Tendulkar’s massive feat.

Gambhir, though, picks Tendulkar when questioned between the two cricketing greats on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. “Sachin Tendulkar, because probably with one white ball and four fielders inside the circle, not five fielders outside, it will be Sachin Tendulkar for me. It’s difficult because Virat Kohli has done phenomenally well but I think the rules have changed as well, which has helped a lot of new batters,” he explains.

Also read: Why don’t you try using right-arm: Parthiv Patel recalls sledging episode with Mitchell Johnson

Gambhir further added that the modern-day cricket has become easier for the batsman than it was during Tendulkar’s era. “The new generation, with two new balls, no reverse swing, nothing for the finger spin, five fielders inside for the 50 overs, probably that makes batting much easier.

“Look at how Sachin Tendulkar has played, different rules, that time 230 to 240, was a winning total. Probably I’ll go with Sachin Tendulkar if we see the longevity and flow of the one-day cricket format,” he said.

Also read: Robin Uthappa recalls bowl-out against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, though Kohli is regarded as the face of the modern-day cricket, there was a time when he could not make it into domestic cricket team. In a chat with India football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Instagram Live, the India skipper recalled the time when his father refused to pay bribe for his selection. Kohli revealed that his father was asked to do a ‘little extra’ for his selection but his father Prem refused to do so, saying that his son’s selection will be on merit.

“In state cricket... sometimes things happen that are not exactly fair... On one occasion, a certain someone did not play by the rules when it came to selection criteria,” Kohli told Chhetri. “He told my father while I had the merit, a little extra (bribe) was needed to confirm my,” he added.

