Gambhir points out 'most damaging thing' for England's lineup after heavy loss to India at WC: 'Everyone gets exposed'

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir opened up about the batting fragility of Jos Buttler and Co. after Rohit Sharma's Team India crushed defending champions England in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Extending their unbeaten run to six matches, Rohit and Co. hammered England by 100 runs in match No.29 of the World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Gambhir shared his views about England's batting flop show against India (AFP-ANI)

Indian skipper Rohit smacked a brilliant 87-run knock to help Virat Kohli-starrer Team India post a fighting total of 229-9 on a tricky Lucknow surface. While Rohit played a captain's knock, there was no one to save England's blushes as Buttler and Co. suffered a batting collapse. India's pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami snared seven wickets between each other to make sure England folded for 129 in 34.5 overs.

'All the other guys want to play aggressive apart from Root'

Speaking to Star Sports after India almost confirmed England's exit from the One Day International (ODI) World Cup with a comfortable win, ex-Indian batter Gambhir opined that the form of Joe Root has been the 'most damaging thing' for England's batting lineup. “If you see England’s batting lineup, apart from Joe Root, all the other guys want to play aggressive cricket. It is the form of Joe Root that has been the most damaging thing for this batting lineup because this entire batting lineup revolves around him,” Gambhir said.

'He was that anchor and glue who…'

Former England skipper Root was dismissed by pace ace Bumrah, who handed a golden duck to the premier batter. Pacer Bumrah also dismissed Mark Wood on a golden duck during the recently concluded between England and India in Lucknow. Averaging 28.16, Root has scored 175 runs for England in six matches at the ODI World Cup. “He was that anchor and glue who could bat from one end and the rest of the guys could actually play the way they wanted to. The moment Root hasn’t delivered, everyone gets exposed. Not a lot of guys have that ability to absorb the pressure of playing against the seaming and swinging balls,” he added.

