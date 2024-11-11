Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: India head coach set to get grilled by media ahead of team's departure
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: Gautam Gambhir, Team India head coach, is addressing a pre-departure press conference before as the players get ready to leave for Australia to play for the prized Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: There's still time left for the five-Test series between India and Australia, but the road to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins today as the Indian team is set to depart for Down Under for what promises to be their toughest test. Laying the platform for is a press conference… and a mighty juicy one at that, as India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to take questions from the media and get grilled – his first public addressal since India's dismal 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand....Read More
The BGT has not left Indian shores in eight years, but this time around, there is a threat. A sense of fear is lurking around the corner. There is a touch of worry that Australia may finally reclaim the trophy… all because India is not in the best of forms. They first lost an ODI series 0-3 in Sri Lanka, and now the Kiwi debacle. Clearly, it hasn't been the smoothest of starts to Gambhir's reign as coach. It's been a case of two extremes thus far. Yes, they've been swept twice, but India have inflicted the same – having beaten Bangladesh 2-0 and 3-0 in Tests and T20s, respectively and defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Is.
Sure enough, Australia doesn't promise to be a one-sided affair. The scales may heavily be tilted in favour of the Aussies, but they've had their own issues. Both are teams in transition, and there couldn't have been a more level-headed battle to set up Gambhir’s litmus test. There are various kinds of reports going around in the media, such as Gambhir has been subjected to early questioning and that if things go haywire in Australia, his post could be in danger too. Rest assured, all of it is going to be thrown at him. Whether he plays it with a straight bat or goes dancing down the wicket is anyone's guess.
Gambhir is also expected to end the suspense around captain Rohit Sharma finally. In all likelihood, the Indian captain is not travelling with the team tomorrow, all but confirming his absence from the first Test if not two. Rohit is expected to become a father for the second time, and it's but natural to prioritise family for a moment as special as this. Four years ago, Virat Kohli did the same, and what a series it turned out for India. The only Test India lost was the one Kohli played. But hey, let's not draw parallels.
Since succeeding Rahul Dravid and taking over as India's head coach in July, Gambhir has held only a handful of press conferences. Unlike Dravid, who ensured he was there whenever the team lost, Gambhir has let Rohit do most of the talking. Today promises to be a totally different affair. Expect some hard, rough, and tough questions, and truth be told, it'll be surprising if he doesn't respond to them like Ravi Shastri, with Kohli sitting next to him, did before the 2018/19 tour. The time between 9 AM and 9:45 AM will dictate much about where the coach and the team stand mentally after what happened two weeks ago.
The Indian squad announced for the Test series is pretty much similar to the New Zealand series, and while there is concern – and rightfully so – all is not lost just yet. The Indian batters had a tough time batting on turners, but the decks in Australia are going to be nothing like them. The series opener takes place in Perth. It may not be the WACA anymore, but Perth still gives jeepers to any 90's kid who watched the Indian team in Australia.
Regardless of what the reports say, Gambhir would surely want to be the one to turn the tide. As the old saying goes, there's only so much a coach can do. It’s always up to the players, but perhaps in a rare scenario, the coach has as much role as the 18 players travelling with him. Anything less than 4-0 will snatch away from India a place in the World Test Championship final, and for that, India will need to put up their best show ever. Sunil Gavaskar has already said it's not happening, but the mind can't help but hark back to four years ago when, after India lost the Adelaide Test, getting bowled out for 36 all out, several former Aussies predicted a 5-0 whitewash. Well, we know how that fared.
Did BCCI rush into making Gambhir coach?
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: Perhaps! It's no secret that Gambhir was a last-minute option for the BCCI, after several renowned names rejected the role. As per reports, Stephen Fleming was approached; Ricky Ponting openly admitted that the board was in talks with him. Perhaps what took BCCI by surprise was VVS Laxman's reluctance to take up the role. And who can blame him? Being the coach of the Indian cricket team is no easy task. The toughest bit is to be on the road the whole time. With options running out, the fact that under Gambhir's mentorship, KKR won the IPL earlier this year switched a light in the BCCI's minds. And BOOM! Here was India's next head coach.
The WTC scenario
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: So here’s the deal. India are not out of the race for a place in the final of the third World Test Championship final but they aren't in the best of space either. For India to qualify for a third straight WTC final, they need to beat Australia at least 4-0 without having to bank on other teams. Of course, if things from around the globe work in their favour, they may escape, but of not, India would need to do what they did back in 2013, when under MS Dhoni, they whitewashed Australia 4-0 at home. Anything less and India could be kissing their WTC final chances goodbye.
Will Virat Kohli captain in Rohit's absence?
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: We hate to break it to his fans, but the answer is NO. There is a reason why Kohli quit captaincy when he did, and ever since, both him and Indian cricket have come a long way. India have won a World Cup, and Kohli has pretty much switched into that senior player mode. As for who captains in the absence of Rohit, it’s a no-brainer. Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain will take over. No one else. Bumrah has captained India a fair bit – in the rescheduled fifth Test against England in 2022 and last year against Ireland. As for whether he will be able to recreate the magic Ajinkya Rahane did the last time round, only time will tell.
Is Rohit in danger of missing 2nd Test too?
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: Unlikely, but it's not a certainty either. Remember, that the second Test starts after a gap following the first. After Perth, India straightaway play the Adelaide Test from December 6, making it a 10-day gap. In between India A take on Prime Ministers XI in a three-day practice game. While a 10-day gap would be enough for Rohit to be with his family and resume national duty, no one can put a stamp on it. A lot also depends on India's performance in the Perth Test. Pretty sure Rohit wouldn't want to miss any part of what could be the biggest Test series of his career, but as we mentioned earlier, nothing tops family.
When Indian captains became parents in the middle of a tour
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: Fatherhood is a feeling next to none – all the dads reading this would agree. But there have been some memorable instances of Indian cricket captains becoming fathers during the middle of a tour. Who can forget 2015, when MS Dhoni decided to remain in Australia to play the World Cup, while Sakshi gave birth to Ziva. "We're in the middle of a World Cup. Everything else can wait". MS, you won our ultimate respect that day. Fast forward to five years later, fatherhood graced Kohli for the first time, as he flew back after the 1st India vs Australia Test in Adelaide during the 2020/21 tour. India reached the semifinal of the World Cup undefeated and won the BGT during their last tour. We wonder what the outcome is going to be this time.
The big Rohit Sharma question
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: Well, spoiler alert, but Rohit isn't travelling with the team to Australia, which pretty much confirms his unavailability for the series opener in Perth. The fact that he isn't part of this PC itself is a giveaway. Rohit could be expecting a baby anytime, and it makes all the sense in the world to put cricket on the backseat for this. Nothing is more important than family and it's understandable. Will he or won't he? Well, you pretty much know the answer. Let's just wait for it to come out of the next best reliable source after the horse's mouth.
Gambhir in the hot seat
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: Oh yeah, it's what everyone has been waiting for, right? Gambhir, in front of the media, expected to answer some of the burning questions in Indian cricket. In all his appearances thus far, Gambhir has remained awfully quiet by his demeanour – not literally. The Gambhir that speaks as coach is not the Gambhir that used to sit in the broadcaster's room. There's truckloads of difference between the two. However, if there's an opportune moment for him to break the shackles, it's now. The questions fired at him aren't going to be soft, and he shouldn't be either. It's going to be good.
Hello and Welcome!
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: Hi y'all. Worried about Monday blues? Don't be. We and Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir are here to provide you a rollicking start to the day and this week. Most of you might be travelling at his point in time, and if you're on some public transport, watch out for this space if you want to remain entertained. Team India head coach Gambhir is set to address the media ahead of the Indian team's departure to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Expect this to be a proper curtain raiser even before the real action begins on the ground on November 22.