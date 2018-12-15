Gautam Gambhir questions Ravi Shastri’s achievements; calls Kumble’s ouster disgrace

Gautam Gambhir, who has recently retired from all forms of cricket, has lashed out at current Indian coach Ravi Shastri for his comments about the current team being the best Indian team overseas in the last 15 years.

In an interview with Network 18, Gambhir said that the comments made by Shastri were childish and that he was not entirely sure about the achievements of the current coach in his own career.

“I’m sure that people who haven’t won anything give these kinds of statements. I don’t know what Shastri has achieved in his career apart from winning the World Championship in Australia. I don’t think he was a part of an overseas series win. If you haven’t won anything yourself, you end up giving this kind of statement. I’m sure people wouldn’t have taken this seriously. I’m sure he must not have seen enough cricket. If he had he seen enough cricket, he wouldn’t have given that statement,” Gambhir was quoted in the interview.

“It was very childish. Even if you had won 4-1, you won’t say this is the best Indian team touring abroad. You would still stay humble and say we want to take this, we want to go forward, we want to keep improving. You wouldn’t say this is the best Indian team ever overseas. This is childish. I’m sure people wouldn’t have taken this seriously. I don’t know about other people but I didn’t take it seriously because it was a very immature statement,” he added.

