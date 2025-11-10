Gautam Gambhir reacts to ‘blast’ near Delhi's Red Fort: ‘Praying for strength to the families of deceased’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir reacted to the “blast” near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday, saying he is praying for strength for the families who lost dear and near ones. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, as he said that he was saddened by the loss of lives during the unfortunate incident. According to the officials, at least eight people lost their lives and several were left injured in a powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station. New Delhi: Police personnel at the site after a blast in a parked car near Red Fort left multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_10_2025_000424B)(PTI)

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra also reacted to the latest development, urging Delhiites to stay safe.

“Stay safe, Delhi. Thoughts and prayers,” he wrote on X.

The explosion occurred near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, triggering a massive fire that engulfed several vehicles. According to the officials, six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw were left gutted after the incident.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was eventually brought under control by 7:29 PM. The incident happened after a car stopped at the red light near the metro station gate.

According to the officials, the car had been moving slowly and eventually stopped at the traffic signal at 6:52 PM. Then, the explosion took place. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is responsible for probing terrorism-related and other crimes that affect national security, also reached the location within an hour of the incident.

Multiple cities on red alert

Multiple states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, have been put on alert following the incident.

“There is no crater at the spot, so we cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also, no pellet or splinter injuries have been reported so far, which are common in bomb explosions," a senior officer told HT about the explosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his condolences, and he wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials,” he shared on X.