Gautam Gambhir requests BCCI for ex-Pakistan bowling coach and South Africa great Morne Morkel: Report

Gautam Gambhir has requested the BCCI to consider former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel as Team India's bowling coach, reported Cricbuzz on Thursday. Morkel is the latest to float after Vinay Kumar and Zaheer Khan. The BCCI was not too keen on roping in Vinay Kumar. According to media reports, discussions have taken place on Zaheer, but now Gambhir has shown his interest in Morkel, who was Pakistan's bowling coach during the ODI World Cup in India last year but ended his contract with PCB prematurely after the tournament ended. Gautam Gambhir (L) is keen on roping in South African great Morne Morkel (C) as India's bowling coach.

The report added that BCCI has already held discussions with Morkel, who currently lives with his family in Australia. A final decision, however, might take some time. If the board fails to finalise India's next batting bowling and fielding coaches in the next week or so, VVS Laxman's NCA support staff might fly with Gambhir for the Sri Lanka tour, which starts with the T20I series on July 26.

Along with head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip, their tenures also ended with the T20 World Cup. Dilip, however, might get an extension.

Gambhir and Morke's strong relations

Morkel and Gambhir go back a long way. The former India opener described Morkel as one of the toughest bowlers he faced. It was one of the main reasons why Gambhir roped in Morkel in the Kolkata Knight Riders when he was the captain. Morkel played for KKR between 2014 and 2016.

The lanky pacer, who represented South Africa in 86 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 44 T20Is between 2006 and 2018, however, continued to be Gambhir's close contact. When the left-handed batter moved to Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor, he got Morkel in as their bowling coach.

Morkel and Gambhir worked together at LSG for two years before Gambhir moved to Kolkata Knight Riders. The South African is still the bowling coach of LSG under new head coach Justin Langer.

Hurdles in getting Morkel on board

There are a couple of hurdles in getting Morkel on board. The first one is at BCCI's level. The board is not too keen on hiring an overseas support staff. There were no overseas recruits during Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid's tenures. It was also one of the main reasons the board turned down Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach. There is no reason to believe the board will change its stance for Morkel unless Gambhir puts his foot down.

BCCI follows the process of giving a free hand to the head to choose his support staff.

If Gambhir manages to convince BCCI, the second hurdle will be to convince Morkel to be on the road for almost 10 months a year till the end of 2027. He lives in the plush Seaforth suburb in northern Sydney with his wife Roz Kelly, a sports presenter on Channel 9. The couple have two children.

If things fall in place, Morkel will be an excellent addition to India's coaching staff. He has excellent knowledge of the game and has made a name for himself in his short coaching career. During his stint with Pakistan, he was often credited with the growth of Nasem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Junior.