Gambhir, Rohit Sharma's WTC final hopes suffer major scare after ‘unusual’ Brisbane scene before 3rd Australia Test

Indian team's hopes of still making the World Test Championship final, after the loss in Adelaide in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, could suffer a scare after "unusual" scenes in Brisbane. The iconic Gabba will host the third Test match of the series, starting Saturday, as Australia and India stand locked at 1-1 so far. India's coach Gautam Gambhir, left, captain Rohit Sharma, second left, Jasprit Bumrah, second right and Ravindra Jadeja attend a practice session(AP)

After spending an extra day in Adelaide following the 10-wicket loss, which the team utilised in practising at the Oval, the Rohit-Sharma-led touring side arrived in Brisbane on Wednesday. However, the team was welcomed by gloomy and wet skies. In the previous 24 hours, the city received its second-heaviest day of rainfall for 2024, thus sparking fears of whether rain would play a crucial factor in the third Test match of the series.

According to Weatherzone, the rain was ‘unusual’ for December as Brisbane became the wettest place in the state.

Will rain affect 3rd Test between India and Australia?

Albeit a significant dip in the probability compared to Wednesday, Brisbane is likely to be affected by rain throughout all five days of the Test match at the Gabba, which will begin on Saturday. There is a 50 per cent chance of rain with "possible thunderstorm," according to Weatherzone, on the opening day of the match, on December 14. Although the chances will dip to 40 per cent over the next few days, with the prediction being "clearing shower," it will shoot up to 60 per cent on the final day, December 18.

The chances of rain will also affect the pitch in Brisbane, which is expected to be seam-friendly. Not to forget, India won the last time they played at the Gabba, in the 2020/21 tour, riding on the back of a famous knock from Rishabh Pant, while Australia lost the venue earlier this year against West Indies by just eight runs.

What happens to India's WTC final chances case of a washout?

If the match in Brisbane is washed out, both India and Australia will share six points each for the drawn Test. And that would make India's chances of making the WTC final for the third straight time even tougher. In case of a washout, India would be left in a do-or-die situation for the remainder of the two matches in the series, as a defeat or a draw in any of those Tests could see India being eliminated from the race.