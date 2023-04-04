Gautam Gambhir's helpless reaction to MS Dhoni's back-to-back sixes sparks meme fest during CSK vs LSG IPL match

Gautam Gambhir's poker face reaction during Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) meeting with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 paved the way for netizens to showcase their creativity as the former Indian opener received honourable mentions in several viral tweets on Monday. Gambhir, the LSG mentor, was a mere spectator at the Chepauk as MS Dhoni's CSK posted a gigantic total against LSG, who put up an impressive fight in chasing down the 218-run target.

Gambhir's shell-shocked reaction has sparked a hilarious meme fest on Twitter(Jio Cinema-AP)

The former Indian opener became visibly upset after CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway laid the foundation for a massive total for the hosts in their first home game since 2019. With Dhoni making his presence felt at Chepauk by smoking a couple of sixes in the final over, fans were quick to spark a hilarious meme fest at the expense of Gambhir, whose noteworthy dugout reaction had already become an instant hit on social media.

Rising to the occasions at the Chepauk, CSK skipper Dhoni smoked back-to-back sixes off England pacer Mark Wood, who is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2023. Batting at a strike rate of 400, Dhoni played only 3 balls and scored 12 runs in the high-scoring contest. Dhoni's small cameo lifted Chennai to 217-7 in 20 overs.

Talking more about the match, CSK opener Gaikwad notched up his second-successive half-century at the IPL 2023 on Monday. The Indian opener top-scored for CSK in their first home match of the new season. He played a sublime knock of 57 off 31 balls against Rahul's men.

Spearheading LSG's run-chase at the iconic Chepauk, opener Kyle Mayers struck a brilliant half-century for the visitors.

Mayers smashed 53 off 22 balls before the star batter was removed by spinner Moeen Ali in the sixth over. Turning the tie on its head, the England al-rounder bagged four wickets to help CSK register their first win of the new season. The Englishman bagged the crucial wickets of Rahul (20), Mayers (53), Krunal Pandya (9) and Marcus Stoinis (21) in the blockbuster encounter between the two teams at Chennai. Moeen was also named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics. With the 12-run win over LSG, Dhoni's CSK side has climbed to the sixth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

