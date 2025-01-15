Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gautam Gambhir scolded Morne Morkel 'at the ground' in Australia, tensions among duo remained throughout series: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 15, 2025 11:30 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir, known for his strict discipline, reportedly scolded Morne Morkel after he arrived late for a training session in Australia.

Amid ongoing efforts to address India’s Test team performance issues, a report from the Times of India has revealed tensions between head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel during the recent tour of Australia. According to the report, an incident between Gambhir and Morkel is now under scrutiny by the BCCI, and it needs resolution for the team to function cohesively moving forward.

Gautam Gambhir (L) and Morne Morkel (R) during a training session (PTI)
Gautam Gambhir (L) and Morne Morkel (R) during a training session (PTI)

The tension reportedly began when Morkel arrived late for a training session after attending a personal meeting. Known for his strict approach to discipline, Gambhir immediately scolded Morkel at the ground.

A source close to the situation told TOI, “Gambhir is very strict about discipline. He reprimanded Morkel immediately at the ground. The board has been told that Morkel was a bit reserved during the rest of the tour. It’s up to these two to sort it out for the team to function smoothly.”

This incident has left the coaching staff’s dynamics in question, and the BCCI is reportedly closely monitoring the situation.

BCCI keeping a close watch on support staff

While addressing internal coaching matters, the BCCI is also keeping a watchful eye on the overall performance of the support staff. The board has been soliciting feedback from senior players on how well the coaching staff has contributed to the team’s success.

Among the coaching roles under scrutiny is that of batting coach Abhishek Nayar, with legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar even questioning his effectiveness after Virat Kohli struggled with repeated edges in the recent Tests.

The source added, “Batting coach Abhishek Nayar is particularly under the scanner. Gambhir himself has been an accomplished batter. The board has asked the players if Nayar is bringing anything new to the table.”

Similarly, concerns have been raised about assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. His lack of international experience and his ability to contribute meaningfully to the development of international cricketers has drawn attention.

In response, the BCCI is reportedly considering capping the contracts of support staff, limiting their tenure to two to three years. “The board feels loyalty issues creep in after the coaches spend a lot of time with the team. But it has benefited from a side-arm specialist who offers throwdowns,” the source said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On