Gautam Gambhir scolded Morne Morkel 'at the ground' in Australia, tensions among duo remained throughout series: Report

Amid ongoing efforts to address India’s Test team performance issues, a report from the Times of India has revealed tensions between head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel during the recent tour of Australia. According to the report, an incident between Gambhir and Morkel is now under scrutiny by the BCCI, and it needs resolution for the team to function cohesively moving forward. Gautam Gambhir (L) and Morne Morkel (R) during a training session (PTI)

The tension reportedly began when Morkel arrived late for a training session after attending a personal meeting. Known for his strict approach to discipline, Gambhir immediately scolded Morkel at the ground.

A source close to the situation told TOI, “Gambhir is very strict about discipline. He reprimanded Morkel immediately at the ground. The board has been told that Morkel was a bit reserved during the rest of the tour. It’s up to these two to sort it out for the team to function smoothly.”

This incident has left the coaching staff’s dynamics in question, and the BCCI is reportedly closely monitoring the situation.

BCCI keeping a close watch on support staff

While addressing internal coaching matters, the BCCI is also keeping a watchful eye on the overall performance of the support staff. The board has been soliciting feedback from senior players on how well the coaching staff has contributed to the team’s success.

Among the coaching roles under scrutiny is that of batting coach Abhishek Nayar, with legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar even questioning his effectiveness after Virat Kohli struggled with repeated edges in the recent Tests.

The source added, “Batting coach Abhishek Nayar is particularly under the scanner. Gambhir himself has been an accomplished batter. The board has asked the players if Nayar is bringing anything new to the table.”

Similarly, concerns have been raised about assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. His lack of international experience and his ability to contribute meaningfully to the development of international cricketers has drawn attention.

In response, the BCCI is reportedly considering capping the contracts of support staff, limiting their tenure to two to three years. “The board feels loyalty issues creep in after the coaches spend a lot of time with the team. But it has benefited from a side-arm specialist who offers throwdowns,” the source said.