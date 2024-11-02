New Delhi [India], : Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir wished Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan on his 59th birthday on Saturday. Gautam Gambhir shares hearfelt message for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan on his 59th birthday

Taking to his official social media handle, the 43-year-old wished Sharukh and shared a photo with him in the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey.

"Here's to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever!" Gambhir wrote on X.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1852699214926446778

Shahrukh Khan's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. Fondly referred to as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's ascent to fame began in New Delhi, where he first gained attention in 1989 with the TV series 'Fauji'.

His film career skyrocketed with hits like 'Deewana', 'Darr', and 'Baazigar', but it was 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that truly cemented his status as a superstar. After a long break, Khan in 2023 made a powerful comeback with blockbusters like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', reaffirming his title as the King of Bollywood.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.