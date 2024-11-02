Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gautam Gambhir shares hearfelt message for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan on his 59th birthday

ANI |
Nov 02, 2024 08:28 PM IST

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir wished Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan on his 59th birthday on Saturday.

New Delhi [India], : Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir wished Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan on his 59th birthday on Saturday.

Gautam Gambhir shares hearfelt message for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan on his 59th birthday
Gautam Gambhir shares hearfelt message for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan on his 59th birthday

Taking to his official social media handle, the 43-year-old wished Sharukh and shared a photo with him in the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey.

"Here's to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever!" Gambhir wrote on X.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1852699214926446778

Shahrukh Khan's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. Fondly referred to as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's ascent to fame began in New Delhi, where he first gained attention in 1989 with the TV series 'Fauji'.

His film career skyrocketed with hits like 'Deewana', 'Darr', and 'Baazigar', but it was 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that truly cemented his status as a superstar. After a long break, Khan in 2023 made a powerful comeback with blockbusters like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', reaffirming his title as the King of Bollywood.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //