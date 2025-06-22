Gambhir shocked in unseen clip, looks on from dressing room as Bumrah can't hide agony after Brook's no-ball escape

England opener Ben Duckett could not have been more correct when he summed up England's Day 2 proceedings, saying, "It could have been a lot worse." Indian fielders did spill a few too many opportunities off Jasprit Bumrah, who put on a one-man show in the second innings for the visitors, but the bowler too had himself to blame after his long-standing trouble came to haunt him again in the dramatic last over in Leeds on Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah got Harry Brook dismissed on a no-ball in the final over of Day 2

Bumrah's ill-fated tryst with no balls is a secret to none. And it troubled him thrice in the final over on Day 2, one of which helped England No. 4 Harry Brook survive.

The India fast bowler dished out an array of yorkers, before surprising Brook with a shorter delivery as he hurried into the pull shot that only travelled as far as short mid-wicket. Mohammed Siraj tracked the ball as he ran backwards and then made a full-length dive to grab it, thus sparking a celebration at the close of day in Leeds.

But "drama" was not yet over as the umpire signaled it as a no ball. Bumrah failed to hide his agony, having missed the opportunity to pick a fourth wicket in the second innings. The camera then panned towards the Indian dressing room, where a shocked Gautam Gambhir watched on, with his hand on his mouth.

'Bumrah is world's best bowler'

All three England wickets that fell on Day 2 was picked by Bumrah, who registered 3 for 48 at stumps. The figure also made him the best Asian bowler in SENA nations, as he pipped Wasim Akram in the list. He now has 148 wickets in 60 innings in the SENA nations.

Duckett, who later spoke to the media at the end of Day 2, hailed Bumrah as the world's best bowler and said he was extremely hard to face when he "comes in down the hill with lights on and swinging both ways."

He said: "He (Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world. He's extremely hard to face, good in any conditions, and when he's coming in down the hill with the lights on and it's swinging both ways, it's tough. His ability to bowl three or four different balls with no cue -- you don't know if he's bowling a bouncer, or a slow ball, a yorker, an away-swinger or an inswinger until it comes out of his hand. You've got to watch the ball so hard with him, it's very difficult to pick up Jasprit."