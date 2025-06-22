Jasprit Bumrah’s over from ‘hell’ left Ben Duckett shaken in England dressing room after Harry Brook survives by an inch

Opener Ben Duckett's words during his chat with former England captains Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain at the end of Day 2 in Leeds perfectly captured the emotions in the dressing room during the final over on Saturday, when Harry Brook survived a major scare. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after bowling out England's Ben Duckett(Action Images via Reuters)

In the last over of Day 2, India's captain brought back Jasprit Bumrah to rattle England No. 4 Brook, who had only arrived at the crease a few deliveries back after the fast bowler had dismissed Joe Root for the 10th time in Test cricket.

The plan was simple - target Brook with shorter deliveries. And he eventually got it right on the fourth ball. After dishing out a few fuller deliveries, Brook was expecting another of the variety as he tried to protect his stumps, but was surprised by a shorter ball. In response, the batter played the pull shot, but the harried shot only travelled as far as the short mid-wicket, where Mohammed Siraj made a full-length dive after running backwards to complete the catch.

India kicked off their celebrations, only to be made aware that it was a no-ball. It was, in fact, the third no-ball in the over.

Bumrah, nonetheless, stuck to his plan. After another yorker, he fired back-to-back shorter deliveries, leaving the England players on the edge of their seats in the dressing room. And Duckett's sigh of relief in the post-day chat on Sky Cricket when asked about that "over from hell" perfectly summed it up.

"It's a hell of an over, you know, watching him do his thing, Jasprit (Bumrah). He's very good to watch, you know, and Brookie (Harry Brook) just to come off air. He's not out. So happy days," Duckett said as England ended Day 2 on 209 for three.

‘Could have been a lot worse for England’

England trail by 262 runs in the first innings, with vice-captain Ollie Pope as their big hope after his century. The hosts also have Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith among the specialist batting options remaining in the line-up.

Although the game remains poised, Duckett felt it could have been much worse for the home team, especially as Indian fielders spilt a few too many chances off Bumrah.

"Well, I think very good. It could have been a lot worse. I think we took six for 40, maybe, you know, on another 41. Another day, you know, that there's 600 plus or whatever. So I think starting off like that and then, as I've spoken about Jasprit running down the hill there with the lights on, it wasn't easy against that new ball. So to be where we are, I think we will definitely take the day we've had. It's just about trying to win that first session tomorrow," he added.