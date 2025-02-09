Gambhir's strategy likely to leave Shreyas Iyer out of 2nd England ODI as Virat Kohli returns; Jaiswal to retain spot

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak did remain tight-lipped about whom returning Virat Kohli would replace in the playing XI for the second ODI match against England in Cuttack, but according to a report, Shreyas Iyer is likely to make the way for the former captain. India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and England at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Feb. 6(PTI)

Kohli missed the opening game in Nagpur earlier this week due to a swollen knee. While it was theorised that Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut at the top of the order owing to the absence of the 36-year-old, it was later revealed by Iyer that he was not expected to play the match until informed by captain Rohit Sharma on the eve of the clash about Kohli's injury.

The revelation, which socked broadcasters, came just moments after Iyer's match-winning 36-ball 59 in India’s four-wicket victory in Nagpur. Reflecting on his unexpected call-up in the first ODI, Iyer said: "I was watching a movie last night, thinking I could stay up late, but then I got a call from the skipper saying I might have to play because Virat had a swollen knee. I rushed back to my room and went straight to sleep."

Cuttack training hints at India XI

According to a report in the PTI, India's training session in Cuttack on Saturday hinted at team making potentially just one change in the playing XI, with Iyer set to make way for Kohli. The 30-year-old was notably absent from the optional practice session, along with several key first-choice players, including Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Harshit Rana.

With head coach Gautam Gambhir having an affinity for left-right combination, Jaiswal is likely to retain his place at the top alongside Rohit, pushing Kohli to No. 4, while Gill will continue to bat one down.

Fit-again Kohli looked in sublime touch in the nets, but Rohit had a rough outing at the nets, getting cleaned up twice by local OCA net bowlers -- hardly an encouraging sight for the Indian skipper.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who is not India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs, was also seen batting for an extended period, much to the crowd’s delight.