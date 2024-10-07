Gambhir, Suryakumar's 1st T20I 'mistake' exposed over Rinku, Parag move despite win: 'Think India won't repeat it again'

Following the blueprint laid by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid during the victorious T20 World Cup campaign, India, now under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir, notched up a fiery victory against Bangladesh in the opening T20I in Gwalior of the three-match series, as they chased down the 128-run target in just 11.5 overs. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav(PTI)

A splendid all-round bowling performance, where Arshdeep Singh and returning Varun Chakaravarthy picked three wickets each, while debutant Mayank Yadav impressed with his searing pace, helped India fold Bangladesh for just 127 runs in 19.5 overs.

In reply, openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma got India off to a fiery start with their brisk 25-run stand in just 12 balls, before Suryakumar carried the momentum and Hardik Pandya provided the perfect finishing touch as the hosts wrapped up the match with 49 balls to spare.

Despite the win, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali exposed a glaring "mistake" as he questioned Gambhir and Suryakumar's ploy in the first T20I.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he reckoned that India should have batted first on the 200-run flat surface in Gwalior and the put their new-look bowling attack to test with the dew setting in.

"Why did Suryakumar Yadav & Gautam Gambhir choose to field first? It was a flat 200-run surface. India should have batted first. I think they will not make this mistake in the second match. They will look to put the bowlers under some pressure by making them bowl in the dew," he said.

‘Think Gambhir had other plans’

Basit also reckoned that India should have bowled debutant Nitish Reddy, auditioning as Hardik's back-up, more, and tested one between Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh with the bat by sending them up the order.

"A second all-rounder played with Hardik Pandya. He bowled two overs, which weren't that good, and he remained unbeaten with the bat. However, this competition is very good for India. If you see, Rinku Singh or Riyan Parag could have been sent to bat, but Gambhir had other plans. This is good thinking of having six bowling options and having batting till No. 8," he added.

The second T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi on October 9.