How Gambhir, Suryakumar's 'message' fired up Samson after consecutive ducks: 'Returned to Kerala thinking 'kya hoga...''

Sanju Samson had one last chance to prolong his India career, if not cement his place, at least as a back-up. With most of the Indian regulars rested amid a Test-heavy calendar year, Samson was offered a fresh role of opening the batting in the T20I series against Bangladesh, which was more an audition for fringe players as head coach Gautam Gambhir looked to keep options ready, not just for the T20 World Cup two years later, but also for the Champions Trophy next year. Sanju Samson scored a century against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

The 29-year-old failed in the opening two matches earlier this week, scoring 29 and 10. But on Saturday, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Samson was at his lethal best, as he lit up the venue with fireworks.

He brought up his fifty in just 22 balls, before smashing Rishad Hossain for five consecutive sixes to bring up the triple-figure mark in 40 deliveries, the second-fastest by an Indian. It was Samson's second international century, having earlier smashed an ODI ton in the tour of South Africa last December, as he became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a T20I hundred.

'Returned to Kerala thinking, 'Kya hoga...''

The last 15 months haven't been kind to Samson, who has always struggled to gain a consistent run in the international circuit despite his impressive IPL numbers over the last few years. Back in August 2023, he was picked as a travelling reserve for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, before being dropped following KL Rahul's recovery from an injury and later snubbed not only for the ODI World Cup, but also for the back-to-back T20I series that followed.

After impressing the selectors with a century in the ODI series against South Africa in December last year, he was picked for the Afghanistan series at home in January, but returned with a dismissal for duck in the only opportunity he got. However, he earned a spot in the T20 World Cup squad after an impressive IPL season, but warmed the bench throughout.

Selectors kept their faith in Samson, who smashed a fifty on the tour of Zimbabwe in July, but the wicketkeeper-batter returned with consecutive ducks in the Sri Lanka series earlier this summer, which left in dispirited.

"In the last series I got two ducks and went back to Kerala thinking, "kya hoga bhai," he said in the post-match presentation.

However, a text message from the leadership group, comprising captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar fired up Samson, who then returned to the Rajasthan Royals academy and prepared for his new role in the Indian team.

"Three weeks before the series, I was fortunate to get a message from the leadership group. I think Surya, Gautam bhai and Abhishek Nayar told me three weeks ago that I would be opening. That gave me some kind of proper preparation. I went back to Rajasthan Royals academy, I was playing lots and lots of new-ball bowlers. That preparation definitely helps you. I was coming in 10 per cent more ready in this series than any other series. I think communication helps you be better prepared," Samson said in the post-match press conference.

Samson thanked Gambhir and Suryakumar for backing him despite his failures, which also helped him not fall prey to selfish motivations.

"I was a bit doubtful after a couple of ducks in Sri Lanka as to whether I would be getting a chance in the next series. But they backed me and they kept on saying ‘we will back you, no matter what’. I think we are committed as a batting group to dominate each and every opposition, bowling unit," Samson said.

"It can get very tricky when you are competing in the big stage for cricket. Playing for India, it’s not easy. When you have those failures, you can easily go back and say ‘okay, mein apne liye thoda run bana letha hoon (I will score some runs for myself)’.But I like to be myself. I know what I am as a person, as a character. It’s all about my people, it’s all about my friends, it’s all about my team," he further added.