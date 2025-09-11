Gautam Gambhir tells Sanju Samson: ‘If you score 21 ducks in a row, I'll still pick you in India XI in 22nd match’

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shed new light on India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s unwavering faith in wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, revealing a powerful anecdote during a recent video on his YouTube channel. According to Ashwin, Samson told him during an interview on Kutty Stories that Gambhir had promised him a long rope, saying, “If you bat 21 times and get out for a duck, I will still pick you in the 22nd innings.” Gautam Gambhir in conversation with Sanju Samson during a training session.

What Samson had actually told Ashwin was slightly different. "Only if you score 21 ducks, I will drop you from the team," Gambhir had said, according to Samson.

The bold statement from Gambhirm was more than just words, as Sanju Samson was named in India’s playing XI against the UAE in India's Asia Cup 2025 opener in Dubai. His inclusion came despite intense speculation and uncertainty surrounding his role, particularly after the emergence of other top-order options like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. According to multiple on-ground reporters, Jitesh Sharma appeared to be the frontrunner to take up the wicketkeeper's role but Gambhir’s decision to include Samson silenced the critics and proved them wrong.

Ashwin, who termed the management’s backing of Samson as “Project Sanju Samson,” praised the support being shown to the Kerala batter by both Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav. “It is clear that team management believes in what Sanju Samson brings to the table,” Ashwin said. “Suryakumar Yadav was asked in a press conference whether Sanju would play. He said they were taking complete care of him. And that is visible.”

Project Sanju Samson

Despite his delight at seeing Samson backed strongly by the management, Ashwin also acknowledged the tactical dilemma facing the Indian team. While Samson has mostly batted in the top three, a position that best suits his style of play, Ashwin pointed out that the match situation might force him down to No. 5.

“If Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are opening and a wicket falls in the powerplay, Sanju will go in. But if not, he could be forced to bat lower,” Ashwin said. “Once Sanju goes anywhere below No. 3, it is a bit unfair on him. But I am so happy that he has got a go at No. 3.”

He further elaborated on the team’s finishing concerns, noting that while Samson is a quality spin-hitter and can dominate in the powerplay, the lower order remains unsettled. “You are playing with Shivam Dube to get him to finish. But Shivam Dube has also not finished a lot of games. He is not a designated finisher,” Ashwin said. “You have to finish the innings with Axar and Hardik. So, you can play Sanju, but his role becomes tricky.”

Samson did not get to bat in India's resounding nine-wicket victory on Wednesday, in which they chased down the 58-run target in 4.3 overs but the attacking batter might get his first opportunity to show what he can do in the middle order against Pakistan on Sunday.