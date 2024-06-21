Gautam Gambhir's appointment delayed, VVS Laxman to be India head coach in Zimbabwe tour: Report

Interviewed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the top job, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir will not accompany the national side for the Zimbabwe tour if the World Cup winner is appointed as the next head coach of the men's senior team. Gambhir is tipped to replace outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid at Team India after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup. Gautam Gambhir will replace Rahul Dravid from the Sri Lanka tour(AP-AFP)

Current head coach Dravid has already clarified that he will not reapply for the high-profile post, and the ongoing ICC event is his last assignment. After the T20 World Cup, India are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series in July. India are expected to rest seasoned campaigners for that tour. As per the latest developments, Gambhir will not be travelling with the Indian team to Zimbabwe.

According to a report by news agency PTI, National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman will accompany the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe series. Laxman and his NCA support staff will link up with the Indian squad for the T20I series next month. The BCCI is expected to name India's squad for the T20Is later this week. The selectors' targeted list of players features the top performers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Either Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya will lead the young Indian side for the T20I series.

"There is a possibility that Laxman along with some of the NCA coaches will travel with the new look squad to Zimbabwe. Laxman and the NCA team has always filled up whenever Rahul Dravid and the first team coaches have been taken periodic breaks during their stint," a BCCI source told the news agency.

As far as Gambhir's appointment is concerned, the former India opener will pip former women's team head coach WV Raman for the top job. The report added that Gambhir's appointment is a ‘mere formality’. Dravid's successor will be unveiled in the next few days. Gambhir will kickstart his coaching stint with the Sri Lanka series. India are set to tour Sri Lanka for a white-ball series consisting of three T20Is and as many One Day Internationals (ODIs) next month.