Gautam Gambhir unsure about how to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload management on ENG tour: 'We haven't taken the call…'

Gautam Gambhir remains uncertain about how to manage Jasprit Bumrah’s workload during the upcoming England tour, acknowledging that the premier pacer won’t feature in all five Tests. While hinting that Bumrah is likely to play three matches, Gambhir admitted that the specific Tests he’ll participate in are yet to be decided. During the squad announcement for the England tour, India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that, based on feedback from the medical team, 31-year-old Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for all five Tests. Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian team in a couple of Test against Australia under Gautam Gambhir's coaching.(AFP)

Head coach Gambhir asserted that they will decide Bumrah's participation in matches depending on how the series plays out.

"We haven't taken that call, which three games is he going to play," Gambhir said during India's pre-departure press conference in Mumbai. "We are going to have a discussion with him and depending on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results of the series, where the series is heading. That is something which I am sure he is very well aware of as well and that is important," he added.

Bumrah hurt his back after the playing all five Tests in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and was later missed out on Champions Trophy after failing to recover in time. The selectors and team management don't want a similar situation to arise in future.

Gautam Gambhir isn’t overly concerned about Bumrah missing a couple of the Tests, expressing confidence in the rest of his bowling unit to step up in his absence—just as they successfully did during the Champions Trophy.

"I have said it before during the Champions Trophy [which Bumrah missed and India won] as well, it will give someone the opportunity to put his hand up and we have got enough talent there. I know that he is quality but we have got enough quality apart from him as well in the squad," Gambhir said.

'We've a great set of bowlers who can get the job done': Gill

Gill echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that India’s pace attack has enough depth and quality to not only cover for Bumrah’s absence but also to win Test matches from any position.

"I think we have picked enough bowlers and we have enough pace battery and a lot of fast bowlers are in a great space to be able to win us Test matches from any situation or any position," Gill said. “Obviously when you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, depending on how many matches he would play, whenever he would come back and play the match for us, it would be a great sight for us. But I think we have a great mix of bowlers and a great set of bowlers who can get the job for the team done,” he added.