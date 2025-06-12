Gautam Gambhir uses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin to shake things up, tells players 'there are only two ways...'

India's five-Test series against England starting June 20 should be about two teams battling for supremacy in what is expected to be a riveting contest. Yet somehow, the build-up of the series seems to revolve mainly around those who are gone. India will be without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, all three of whom have announced their retirement from Test cricket. So, while taking nothing away from their legendary careers and all that they have achieved for Indian cricket, it's time to move on and focus on the next generation of cricketers. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, right, will lead India's charge in the next WTC cycle(BCCI)

Because the fact of the matter is simple: Indian cricket needs to look forward to a batter tomorrow, and while the squad at hand may not be rich in experience, these players are not sitting ducks either. With eight days to go for the series opener at Leeds, head coach Gautam Gambhir assembled his bunch of players and made them understand the gravity of the situation. Either they can sit back and sulk that India are without three of their biggest cricketers or take this opportunity to prove the world otherwise.

Also Read: Shubman Gill's latest MRF bat irks fans; 'Sachin Tendulkar never wrote GOD, Virat Kohli never used KING'

"All I want to say is there are only two ways of looking at this tour. One is we are without three most experienced players, or we've got this phenomenal opportunity to do something special for the country. When I look around in this group, I think we have the hunger and the passion and the commitment to do it. If we make sacrifices, come out of our comfort zone. If we start fighting, not everyday but every session, every hour, every ball, we can have a memorable tour," Gambhir said in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

At the end of the day, India will have to work with what they got. And it's not a squad of just some A-team specialist. A lot of these players – KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have played Test matches in England before. In fact, this is their third Test tour of England, having participated in the 2018 and 2021 series. Even Karun Nair, who made his much-awaited comeback to India's Test squad after seven years, was part of the squad in 2018. The series promises to be a litmus test for him, as for the two newcomers. Gambhir gave a rousing welcome to all three of them, along with the newly-appointed leaders of the Indian team.

Gautam Gambhir's pep talk

"First Test calls are always very special, so I want to welcome Sai (Sudharsan), who had a fabulous last three months. Make sure you have a very very successful red-ball career. I want to welcome Arshdeep (Singh), you've been phenomenal with white ball cricket, I am sure, with a red-ball in your hand, you will make it count," Gambhir added.

"Guys, lastly, comebacks are never easy. Someone who made a comeback after 7 years. Had a phenomenal last year, the amount of runs you scored. Most importantly, that never die attitude, never giving up attitude got you in the team. That is something which is inspiring for this entire group. I want to congratulate Shubman as well. There is no bigger honour in the country to lead your Test team. Congratulations. Rishabh as well, who is part of the leadership group now. Well done."