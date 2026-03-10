‘Gautam Gambhir walked away from the mantra, Pakistan still stuck in that idea’: India’s T20 World Cup glory decoded

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher lauded Gautam Gambhir for shaping a selfless mindset within the Indian dressing room, a shift that played a key role in their T20 World Cup triumph. Gambhir has consistently downplayed personal milestones, urging players to think beyond individual landmarks and focus on the team’s cause. That collective approach brought clarity of purpose and helped India perform as a united, title-winning unit. Sanju Samson, who rose from ashes in the second half of the tournament, played pivotal knocks of 97*, 89 and 89, but not once did he care about his century, as his primary focus was just to help India win the knockout matches. Gautam Gambhir has often talked about his mantra of not focussing on personal milestones. (PTI)

Meanwhile, he noted that it stands in stark contrast to the approach followed by the Pakistan team, adding that they continue to depend heavily on individual brilliance rather than building a strong collective unit.

Offering his assessment of how team culture shapes results at the highest level, Butcher highlighted the contrast in approaches, stressing why collective mindset and clarity of roles often matter more than individual stardom in major tournaments.

"There's quite a stark contrast there in the way that their neighbours in Pakistan are still stuck in the idea of personal milestones and individual superstars. Gautam Gambhir, who's had his detractors over his time in charge, has basically walked away from that mantra and has built a team," Butcher wrote on Wisden.

“No matter who the star is” Providing a deeper take on what separates champion sides from the rest, Mark Butcher spoke about the importance of culture, clarity and collective intent within a squad. He emphasised how teams that prioritise unity and defined roles often outperform those built around individual reputations and star-driven expectations.

"The point is that in order to win a game of T20 cricket, no matter who the star is, whether it's a bowling team who are brilliant defensively or a bowling team that knocks a team over for 120 and then you chase them down in 10 overs, it's the whole that gets you the result," he added.

Meanwhile, the BCCI in India announced a massive cash reward for the country’s T20 World Cup champions, granting the squad a bonus package worth INR 131 crore (about USD 14.24 million). The payout is roughly six times higher than the official tournament prize money.

India sealed their third men’s T20 World Cup title in emphatic fashion, crushing New Zealand by 96 runs in a lopsided final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The victory earned them USD 2.34 million in prize winnings.