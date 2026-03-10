Rishabh Pant looks up to Yuvraj Singh for Sanju Samson-like career revival

The Indian cricket team has witnessed some remarkable comeback stories over the past few months at the T20 World Cup. First, it was Ishan Kishan, who earned a spot in the squad after a stellar domestic season with Jharkhand. His selection surprised many, as he wasn’t part of the plans earlier and was picked ahead of then regulars Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma. The left-handed batter played a pivotal role in India's title win. Then came Sanju Samson, who turned his fortunes around on the biggest stage. The opener fought his way back into the XI and went on to become Player of the Tournament, delivering crucial back-to-back performances in the knockouts, including a superb 89-run knock in the final. Rishabh Pant has trained with Yuvraj Singh ahead of IPL 2026 (X/@LucknowIPL)

And now, another wicketkeeper batter is looking to script a comeback - Rishabh Pant. A regular in Test cricket, he is still trying to cement his place in the white ball formats. A couple of years ago, Pant was comfortably ahead of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the pecking order, but the landscape has shifted sharply since then.

Pant has to take some responsibility for that slide. The attacking instinct is very much there, yet consistency in limited-overs cricket has often eluded him. At times, when the pressure has mounted, he has retreated into his shell - a stark contrast to Test cricket, where he has repeatedly embraced high-pressure moments and delivered.

The wicketkeeper has reached out to India’s white ball great Yuvraj Singh, who has been doing quiet work behind the scenes with a few Indian players, helping them find clarity and direction. During the COVID-19 break, Yuvraj took Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma under his wing, training them closely and helping them realise their potential. With Abhishek in particular, he put in extensive work to unlock his range, and the left-hander announced himself on the Indian stage in style and is now sitting at the top of the ICC T20I batting charts.