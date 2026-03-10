Rishabh Pant looks up to Yuvraj Singh for Sanju Samson-like career revival
Rishabh Pant has reached out to Yuvraj Singh, who has been doing quiet work behind the scenes with a few Indian players, helping them find clarity & direction.
The Indian cricket team has witnessed some remarkable comeback stories over the past few months at the T20 World Cup. First, it was Ishan Kishan, who earned a spot in the squad after a stellar domestic season with Jharkhand. His selection surprised many, as he wasn’t part of the plans earlier and was picked ahead of then regulars Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma. The left-handed batter played a pivotal role in India's title win. Then came Sanju Samson, who turned his fortunes around on the biggest stage. The opener fought his way back into the XI and went on to become Player of the Tournament, delivering crucial back-to-back performances in the knockouts, including a superb 89-run knock in the final.
And now, another wicketkeeper batter is looking to script a comeback - Rishabh Pant. A regular in Test cricket, he is still trying to cement his place in the white ball formats. A couple of years ago, Pant was comfortably ahead of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the pecking order, but the landscape has shifted sharply since then.
Pant has to take some responsibility for that slide. The attacking instinct is very much there, yet consistency in limited-overs cricket has often eluded him. At times, when the pressure has mounted, he has retreated into his shell - a stark contrast to Test cricket, where he has repeatedly embraced high-pressure moments and delivered.
The wicketkeeper has reached out to India’s white ball great Yuvraj Singh, who has been doing quiet work behind the scenes with a few Indian players, helping them find clarity and direction. During the COVID-19 break, Yuvraj took Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma under his wing, training them closely and helping them realise their potential. With Abhishek in particular, he put in extensive work to unlock his range, and the left-hander announced himself on the Indian stage in style and is now sitting at the top of the ICC T20I batting charts.
When things were not going well for Samson, he too turned to Yuvraj ahead of the World Cup. The two spent time together during Samson’s off days, working separately and discussing his approach. During that difficult phase, Samson interacted with a few mentors, with Yuvraj playing a key role in those conversations.
Pant turns to Yuvraj for a reset
Pant has now followed a similar path and begun training with Yuvraj ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL auction at a staggering INR 27 crore, but barring a lone century, he endured a disappointing season with the bat and fell well short of expectations. That three-figure knock also came when his team was already out of contention. He managed 269 runs in 14 matches, with a highest score of 118 not out and a strike rate of 133.16.
The upcoming IPL season is vital for Pant to push himself back into contention and prove his calibre, especially after a few underwhelming seasons. Captaincy has only added to the burden as he leads Lucknow Super Giants, a role that often brings extra pressure. We have seen that before with KL Rahul as well while leading LSG.
Working with Yuvraj could help Pant bring method to the madness that has crept into his white ball batting. Samson discovered that balance while training with him, and it paid off on the biggest stage with scores of 97 not out, 89 and 89 when everything was on the line for India. Pant is searching for that same spark to rediscover the form that once made him one of Indian cricket’s brightest stars. To return to the white ball scheme of things, he needs clarity as much as flair, and Yuvraj’s guidance could prove decisive, just as it did for Samson. Pant has almost every shot in the book, but that abundance can sometimes work against him. He needs someone to help him stay clear about what to play and when, and Yuvraj, one of India’s greatest match winners, understands exactly how to pass that mindset on to the next generation.
