How India moved on from Rohit, Kohli and Dravid and still built an even more dangerous T20 side

India’s journey from the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 to defending the title in 2026 was not a straight line from one celebration to the next. It was a reset, disguised as continuity. On the surface, India remained the dominant force in T20 cricket, carrying forward the aura of a champion side. Underneath, though, almost everything important changed. The captain changed. The coach changed. The batting structure changed. Even the team's idea of what a T20 side should look like changed. The Indian team after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and the T20 World Cup 2026. (X images)

That is what makes this two-year stretch so compelling. India did not retain the T20 World Cup by simply holding on to a great team. They retained it by breaking up a champion side at exactly the right moment and building a new one before sentiment became a burden.

The end of one great era The 2024 T20 World Cup win felt like the perfect ending for a generation. Rohit Sharma lifted the trophy. Virat Kohli signed off with a defining innings in the final. Ravindra Jadeja remained part of the trusted old core that had carried Indian white-ball cricket for years. Rahul Dravid, too, completed his tenure with the silverware that long eluded him as a coach.

And then almost immediately, that era ended.

Kohli retired from T20Is after the final, Rohit followed, and Jadeja did too. In one stroke, India lost its captain, one of the format’s greatest batters, and an all-rounder who had been a central tactical figure for years. A champion team that had just reached the summit suddenly had to move on.

That is the first thing worth remembering about India’s 2026 triumph. It was not won by the same side that conquered the world in 2024. It was won by a team that had to reimagine itself in the immediate aftermath of glory.

Gambhir arrives, and India choose a new direction The appointment of Gautam Gambhir as head coach marked the next decisive turn. This was not merely a change of personnel. It signalled a shift in tone and temperament. Dravid’s India had been disciplined, measured and methodical. Gambhir’s India leaned harder into intent, tempo and tactical boldness.

Soon after, Suryakumar Yadav was named captain of the T20I side. India could have chosen familiarity, seniority or a safer option. Instead, they handed the format to a batter who embodied modern T20 cricket at its sharpest. Suryakumar was inventive, fearless and naturally aligned with the kind of game India increasingly wanted to play.

The message from the management was clear. India were not trying to preserve the old order with cosmetic tweaks. They were building a fresh T20 identity around speed of scoring, role-based selection and greater flexibility.

The Gill story shows how ruthless this transition was No player illustrates the ruthlessness of this transition better than Shubman Gill.

At one stage, Gill looked like a major part of India’s future T20 leadership. He was elevated to vice-captaincy and was seen as one of the faces of the next generation. Yet, over time, the balance of the side moved away from him. The issue was not talent. It was tactical fit.

India’s T20 side was moving toward a more explosive opening structure, one that demanded immediate momentum, sharper role clarity and, at times, extra value in team combination. Gill found himself caught in that shift. The numbers did not become irresistible, and the team’s priorities changed around him. By the time the 2026 World Cup squad took shape, he was out of it.

That was a significant selection story because it revealed something deeper about this Indian side. Reputation alone would not protect anyone. Even a player once seen as a leadership option could be overtaken if the team felt the larger design had moved elsewhere.

Samson, Kishan and the new batting architecture If Gill’s omission was one side of the story, the rise of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan was the other.

India increasingly moved toward a top order capable of inflicting damage from the start. Samson became one of the most important figures in this phase. He was no longer a player floating at the edges of the squad, included for depth but not central to the plan. He became a genuine answer to a structural question: how could India become even more dangerous in the first six overs and still retain flexibility through the innings?

Ishan Kishan’s return added another layer. He offered left-handed variety, wicketkeeping value and the kind of tempo that suited the new model. With Abhishek Sharma also emerging as a high-impact option, India’s batting unit began to look very different from the 2024 version.

This was no longer a side built around legendary anchors and established seniority. It was a batting group designed to apply pressure early, keep attacking through the middle and trust depth over caution.

The survivors gave India continuity For all the change, India did not start from scratch. That would have been reckless. What they did instead was preserve the tactical core that knew how to win big tournaments.

Jasprit Bumrah remained the heartbeat of the attack. Hardik Pandya still provided balance and edge. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav continued to give India control through spin. Arhsdeep Singh kept his pace as an impactful left-arm pace option. Shivam Dube, Samson and Suryakumar were still around to carry forward the experience.

This balance was crucial. India did not throw away championship DNA. They kept enough of it to ensure that the new side was not naive when it mattered most. Around that trusted centre, they added newer pieces such as Abhishek, Kishan, and others.

That blend of continuity and ambition is what gave the 2026 team its shape. It had the calm of a side that had seen pressure before, but the energy of one that had not yet become predictable.

India did not just defend the title, they evolved The most impressive part of this journey is that India’s second title in two editions did not feel like a repeat. It felt like an upgrade.

The 2024 team won with experience, composure and the emotional weight of unfinished business. That 2026 team won with reinvention. It was younger in key areas, more aggressive in its approach, and bolder in its tactics. It reflected a management willing to accept short-term discomfort in pursuit of a more impactful long-term T20 side.

By the time India lifted the trophy in 2026, the story was bigger than another title. They had shown that a champion team does not have to wait for decline before changing. It can choose to evolve while still on top.

That is the real achievement of this journey from 2024 to 2026. India did not defend the World Cup by standing still. They defended it by moving fast.