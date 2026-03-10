BCCI announces its biggest ever cash prize for India’s T20 World Cup-winning team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to reward India’s T20 World Cup-winning team in some style. The BCCI announced a staggering ₹131 crore cash reward for Suryakumar Yadav and his team after their historic triumph in Ahmedabad two nights ago. It is the biggest prize ever announced in Indian cricket, surpassing the ₹125 crore reward the board presented to Rohit Sharma and his team after winning the T20 World Cup two years ago in Barbados. India’s Champions Trophy-winning team was awarded ₹58 crore, while last year’s Women’s World Cup-winning team took home ₹51 crore. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav holds the tournament trophy with teammates after winning the T20 World Cup (PTI)

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,” the release said.

“India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.

The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future.”

India picked up momentum, and how? India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to win their third T20 World Cup. With this win, Suryakumar Yadav joined an elite group that includes Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur – all captains who have led India to World Cup glory. The victory also made India the only team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and win it on home soil. India played out a near-spotless campaign in the tournament, dropping only one match to South Africa in the Super 8s, losing by 76 runs.

However, that defeat proved to be a kick up the backside for the team, as they bounced back strongly thereafter. India beat the West Indies in a do-or-die clash before holding their nerve in a tense win over England in the semi-final. The final, though, was a no-contest, with India posting a colossal 255/5 before dismissing New Zealand for 159.

The T20 World Cup win is another feather in the cap of Indian cricket, which continues to be a dominant force in world cricket. India are currently the champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the ICC Champions Trophy, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in both the men’s and women’s categories. Besides, India also holds the men’s Asia Cup.