Gautam Gambhir's incredible gesture floors ex-IND star after handing debut cap to young pacer: ‘Took me back 25 years’

The partnership between new head coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav continues to flourish as India registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win over Bangladesh on Sunday night. It was a dominant performance from India as they outclassed the visitors in all three departments to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Men in Blue also handed debut caps to a couple of youngsters - Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy to strengthen their bench strength. Indian coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first T20I.(PTI)

Mayank, who had an excellent start to IPL 2024, got fast-tracked into the Indian team after missing majority of the cash-rich league season. The 22-year-old paceman clocked 150 kmph at regular intervals during the four IPL matches he played this year.

The 22-year-old received his debut cap from former India spinner Murali Kartik as Suryakumar Yadav elected to bowl first in the series opener.

Kartik, who was doing the commentating job in the Gwalior T20I, was spellbound by Gambhir's incredible gesture of asking him to present the debut cap to the Indian speedster.

"What a memorable day for this Speed Merchant #MayankYadav ..it took me back 25 yrs when i received my cap from Sachin& Kapil paaji... A touching moment for me personally to be asked to present the cap by @GautamGambhir a wonderful gesture (sic)," Kartik said in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mayank Yadav impresses on debut

Mayank also had an impressive start to his international career as he delivered a maiden over during his introduction at the match. It was the final over of the powerplay and Mayank held his nerves well and didn't allow Towhid Hridoy to score any run. Surya decided to stick with him for another over after the powerplay, and the speedster opened his international wicket account with Mahmudullah's wicket for 1. He finished the match with excellent figures of 1/21 after four overs.

Apart from Mayank, it was also a memorable match for mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy who made an impressive comeback to set up India's dominating seven-wicket win. India, oozing with fresh talent, bundled out Bangladesh for a below par 127 before the batters played an array of audacious strokes to gun down the target in 11.5 overs.