Gautam Gambhir's 'sensational' tweet on Rinku Singh breaks the internet after KKR star's stunner falls short vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants did manage a win, probably their most crucial one this season, as they made the playoffs on Saturday, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by one run at the Eden Gardens. Yet, all world cricket could talk about was one man, and one man only - Rinku Singh. From the teammates to the opposition captain, all were praise of the KKR star who nearly pulled of a mission impossible only to see it fall short by one run. In the end, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir posted a “sensational” tweet for Rinku which went viral all over social media.

Gautam Gambhir with Rinku Singh

Rinku has been the star and one of the finds of IPL 2023. In 14 matches for KKR, he smashed 474 runs with four fifties at a stunning strike rate of 149.53. 305 of those runs came while chasing at a strike rate of 153.50. In fact, all his half-century knocks have come in a chasing cause.

On Saturday, Rinku had built a similar stage for himself. After the LSG spinners choked the KKR middle order, he revived KKR single-handedly in the chase of 177 at home with yet another fifty. LSG were still in the game with the equation standing 40 off 12 balls.

Rinku then took on Naveen-ul-Haq for 20 runs, including a hat-trick of boundaries, before looking to complete a miracle in the final over against Yash Thakur as he smashed 6, 4, 6 in the last three balls. But the efforts weren't enough as KKR lost by one run.

After the game, Gambhir met Rinku and had a word with him, a picture of which was later shared on Twitter where he hailed the KKR star. He wrote: "What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent!"

Not just Gambhir, both the skippers were also full of praise for what Rinku did in the match and has done thoughout IPL 2023.

"Feels like all 14 matches, I've spoken about Rinku. I am personally very happy for him (Rinku) and I don't really have words to describe about him because the entire world has seen what he can do on a cricket field," said KKR captain Nitish Rana when asked to pick the positives from the season.

"Rinku has been special this year, every game when he's there you can't take it easy. Today he showed it again, but it is a high pressure situation while bowling death overs to execute our plans," added LSG skipper Krunal Pandya.

