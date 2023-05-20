Watch: Fuming MS Dhoni's heated conversation with Jadeja after CSK's playoffs qualification sparks internet furore

There was a sense of concern among Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans moments after the IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals ended at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. And it was unlikely. CSK had just completed a massive win against DC to qualify for the playoffs and the margin of victory put direct pressure on third-placed Lucknow Super Giants, now in action against Kolkata Knight Riders, in terms of net run rate. But the concern didn't pertain to CSK's eventual position in the points table at the end of the LSG-KKR game, but was rather on a visual involving MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja that sparked a furore in social media. Fuming Dhoni's heated conversation with Jadeja sparks internet furore

It happened moments after the match was over. As the CSK players on the field were congratulating each on the win and on reaching the playoffs, Dhoni was seen having a heated conversation with Jadeja. There was no smile on Jadeja's face as he keenly listened to the CSK skipper. Dhoni then put his arms around the all-rounder as they walked towards the dug out, but later stopped and removed his hands. The wicketkeeper-batter seemed to be fuming at Jadeja, who spoke no words in return.

What could it be?

Few on Twitter felt there was a rift between the two players and hoped that Jadeja stays for the next season. Few others guessed that it could probably be for Jadeja's bowling given that the spinner had conceded 50 runs in four overs for a solitary wicket despite other bowlers going for just around six an over.

Watch the video here…

Chennai scripted a comfortable win against Delhi on Saturday to qualify for the playoffs for a record-extending 12th time. Dhoni's men will however have to wait for the result of the LSG-KKR match to know their eventual position in the positions table. If LSG win by a margin of more than 97 runs against KKR, CSK will finish third in the table. A loss or a win of less than 97 runs from LSG would mean CSK would face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON