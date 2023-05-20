Home / Cricket / KKR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow fighting for top two, Kolkata wishing on a miracle
Live

KKR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow fighting for top two, Kolkata wishing on a miracle

cricket
Updated on May 20, 2023 04:09 PM IST

KKR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard here. 

KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023:
KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023:
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG Live score: Kolkat Knight Riders are all but knocked out of the playoff-race while Lucknow Super Giants have a realistic chance to grab, a top two spot today and maybe finish at that position. KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Friday said there was nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch as he took the blame for failing to exploit the home advantage in the IPL this season. A playoff spot is not impossible for them but it is pretty improbable and so the best they can do is give their home fans a good show today. LSG, on the other hand, will be going for broke as finishing in the top two means playing one less knockout match in the playoffs. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 20, 2023 04:08 PM IST

    KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score: KKR's Rinku-Rana brotherhood

    Rana has said that Rinku is a little brother and their brotherhood has translated into some great performances this season. Rinku has scored three fifties in six innings, for 238 runs, at an average of 119, and a stunning strike-rate of 167. Rana has three fifties in six innings too, with 279 runs at an average of 55.8, and a strike-rate close to 150.  

  • May 20, 2023 04:01 PM IST

    KKR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: LSG full squad

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aarya Desai

  • May 20, 2023 03:52 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Live score: LSG full squad

    Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma

  • May 20, 2023 03:47 PM IST

    KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!

    The fact that these two sides have never met before and were set to meet only for their respective last league games of the season is one of the many peculiarities of this IPL season. Among other peculiarities have been the way KKR have won their few matches. Comprehensive, or even straightforward nail-biters, have been a rare occurence and victories have come via utterly  miraculous batting performances from Rinku Singh; and on occassion from Andre Russell and Shardul Thakur. True to that mood, they now need an utter miracle to qualify for the playoffs. A win here will take them to 14 points, level on three teams above them. But so poor is their net run rate that they then need all of those teams to lose their remaining league matches by ridiculous margins. 

