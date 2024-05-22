 Gautam Gambhir's vision May 26 comes true in grand style, KKR mentor sets 'purple wave' goal for IPL final | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gautam Gambhir's vision May 26 comes true in grand style, KKR mentor sets 'purple wave' goal for IPL final

ByHT Sports Desk
May 22, 2024 10:44 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir's 'purple wave' tweet after KKR made his May 26 vision come true went viral. KKR reached the IPL 2024 final as the most dominant team.

In his first speech to the players after taking over as the Kolkata Knight Riders mentor, Gautam Gambhir talked about being there on May 26, the date of IPL 2024 final. The KKR players lived up to the challenge two months and a week later. They advanced to the IPL final as the most dominating team of the tournament. After finishing on the top of the points table for the first time in 17 years, KKR hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad, the second-ranked team, by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to stamp their tickets for the Chennai-bound flight.

Gautam Gambhir hugs Shah Rukh Khan after KKR reach IPL 2024 final
Gautam Gambhir hugs Shah Rukh Khan after KKR reach IPL 2024 final

Gambhir had talked about team bonding, the importance of representing a reputed franchise like KKR and the equal rights of all players in the setup in his speech.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We start the season from today. Whether it is physically, mentally, or skill wise, give everything possible. It’s a very, very proud and a successful franchise,” Gambhir, the last and the only KKR captain to win the IPL, had said in the middle of March. “You guys are representing a very successful franchise. Make sure you train that way, you play that way, and you carry that attitude on the field,” he added.

“One thing I absolutely believe in is giving all the freedom to the players. That is something very important. So people who have played with me, know one thing, that everyone in this group will be treated equally. There’s no senior/junior. No domestic/international because we have got one mission and that is to win the IPL. So, everyone needs to follow that one simple path. On 26th May, we should be there, giving everything possible. And it starts from today,” the former KKR skipper had said.

KKR displayed all those qualities and much more during these two months. They won nine out of their 12 matches - two were washouts - to become the first team to qualify for playoffs and then finish on top of the points table. In the playoffs, they were at their dominating best against the high-flying SRH.

Gambhir expected a purple wave in the final at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 26).

Mitchell Starc struck three early blows to set the tone for KKR. The two-time champions Kolkata bowled out Hyderabad for 159 as Starc returned figures of 3/34. Venkatesh Iyer, on 51, and skipper Shreyas Iyer, on 58, remained unbeaten in Ahmedabad as Kolkata achieved their target with 38 balls to spare.

Hyderabad will have another shot at making the final when they clash with the eliminator winner in the second qualifier on Friday in Chennai.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, KKR vs SRH Live IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Gautam Gambhir's vision May 26 comes true in grand style, KKR mentor sets 'purple wave' goal for IPL final

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On