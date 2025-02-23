Gavaskar applauds Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel for luring Rizwan into perfect trap during CT clash: 'There was nobody...'

Axar Patel provided India with an important breakthrough in the 34th over of the innings against Pakistan, as he dismissed captain Mohammad Rizwan just as his partnership with Saud Shakeel seemed to ring the warning bells for the men in blue. Rizwan had survived a scare in the previous over when Harshit Rana dropped his catch off Hardik Pandya's delivery, but it ultimately didn’t amount to much. Dubai: India's Axar Patel celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan (PTI)

Looking to take on Axar Patel, he danced down the track in an ambitious attempt to go big, only to be completely undone by a dipping yorker. Swinging across the line, he missed it entirely, and the stumps were sent flying.

Axar erupted in celebration, both arms raised in triumph, acknowledging the importance of the wicket. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar laud Axar, as well as captain Rohit Sharma for planning the dismissal, noticing that there wasn't a player on the deep, which prompted Rizwan to go for the big hit.

“To great extent, it's the field placing, that got that shot going. There was nobody in the deep, that was the reason why Rizwan went for the big hit, played right across the line, and the ball hit the middle stump. Rohit Sharma deserves credit, Axar Patel deserves credit for the field placement that they had, which prompted that shot. A big partnership broken,” said Gavaskar.

Rizwan arrived at the crease following the run out of Imam-ul-Haq in the tenth over, and made a slow start to his innings. By the end of the 25th over, Pakistan were 99/2 with both, Rizwan and Shakeel bidding their time at the crease. The duo shifted gears in the second half of the innings and Rizwan, aiming to up the ante, went for a reckless hit on the very first delivery of the over against Axar, resulting in his departure.

Pakistan opted to bat

Rizwan chose to bat after winning the toss in Dubai, and Babar Azam, the side's star batter, made a solid start to his innings. After being criticised for his slow knock against New Zealand, Babar showed intent, smashing five boundaries to reach 23 before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya.

Imam departed soon after, courtesy of a direct hit from Axar which resulted in his run out.

Pakistan face a must-win situation against India following their defeat to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener. India, meanwhile, made a winning start to the tournament, registering a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh earlier this week.