Gavaskar fumes at ICC for promoting 'incompetence', namedrops Ganguly after Pant injury: 'If you are not good enough...'

Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the ICC for introducing the concussion-sub rule back in 2019, which he feels is for the weak-hearted, and has urged for a new committee to be formed in the wake of Rishabh Pant's injury. Pant's fractured foot has reopened the debate around the need for a new substitute rule, which allows the player to bat or bowl, replacing the injured cricketer with someone else with similar skills. For example: A wicketkeeper for a wicketkeeper, an all-rounder for an all-rounder and likewise – if the injury is external, such as the one in Pant's case. Rishabh Pant, left, and Sunil Gavaskar(AFP Images)

Having said that, Gavaskar was critical of the current concussion-sub rule, which allows a player to be replaced following a concussion. Marnus Labuschagne, during the 2019 Ashes, became the world's first concussion sub in cricket, replacing Steve Smith after Jofra Archer struck him on the head, and the former Australian captain had to retire hurt. Gavaskar, never one to mince words, went on record saying he is not a fan of the rule and that if players can't deal with short ball, they might as well quit cricket and take up tennis or golf, where chances of getting hurt are fewer.

Also Read: 'Rishabh Pant should have been timed out'; India wicketkeeper shown no mercy by legends for 'milking' his injury

"I've always felt that you are giving a like-for-like substitute for incompetence. If you are not good enough to play short-pitched bowling, don’t play Test cricket; go and play tennis or golf. You are giving a like-for-like substitute for somebody who can’t play the short ball and gets hit,” Gavaskar said during a discussion on the Sony Sports Network.

"Here, it is a clear injury (Pant); there has to be a substitute. I want some sort of committee appointed to take a call on this. There is a cricket committee, ICC has a cricket committee, but at the moment, that's headed by Sourav Ganguly, the ICC chairman is Jay Shah, and the ICC CEO is Sanjog Gupta."

'Form another committee if need be'

Pant's injury means that India is a man down in the ongoing 4th Test against England at Manchester. With the series on the line, Pant was forced to bat in the first innings and is expected to return in the second dig as well, if and when the team requires him. As unfair as it may be on Pant, it is what it is. World cricket stands divided on the substitute rule, with former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel not in favour of it, whereas David Lloyd is in support. Gavaskar, too, can be bracketed in the 'for the motion' category, but feels it may be better to form a new committee so that fingers cannot be pointed at Indians.

"We don’t want a situation for the media here in particular and in Australia to say, ‘Oh, because it’s an Indian situation, they have started to do that’. So, let it be a totally different committee to look at these injuries, maybe with doctors, etc., and let that committee come to a call," he added.