Get ready for ‘Test Twenty’: Cricket's fourth format after Tests, ODIs and T20s

Test. ODI. T20I. And now we have a fourth format. Yes, you read that right. The aim is to further globalise the game, and the new upcoming championship targets individuals aged 13 to 19 years old. Matthew Hayden, Harbhajan Singh, Sir Clive Lloyd, and AB de Villiers unveiled the newest innovation in the game alongside organiser Gaurav Bahirvani on Thursday. The newest championship is called 'Test Twenty' and it is nothing like one has ever seen before. The first two editions of the new championship will be held in India, with the first edition set to commence as early as January 2026. Fans watching a cricket match

"I think for us it was very obvious that we launched this in our country, which has the biggest eyeballs when it comes to cricket. So we're launching this in India. We're going to play in India for a couple of years, and the idea is to make it a touring league. We eventually want to take it to different countries. The reason for that is also that I'm very interested in non-traditional nations to step in. I want kids from those countries to also pick up cricket as an opportunity as a sport like we do in India," said Gaurav while replying to a Hindustan Times query during a select media interaction.

"You know we never knew about rugby or basketball for a very, very long time, till you know the opportunity came through the internet, and we started playing that game in India. It's the same thing we want to take cricket to those nations as well, and given the fact that if it becomes a touring league, the youngsters will also experience the opportunity of travelling outside, just like how these great legends have travelled in their entire lives playing in different countries, and I think that experience is very important as well. So yes, to answer the question, we will be launching in India and we'll be playing in India for the first couple of years," he added.

It was also revealed during the interaction that teenagers aged from 13-19 won't be charged if they want to see the championship up close and personal. They would simply be required to present an ID card, and this would take care of their entry. "We will fill the stadiums. It will take time. But we will do so," said Gaurav.

What Test Twenty is all about

The matches will be played over 80 overs, featuring two innings of 20 overs per side, with scores carried forward across innings. Each team will bat twice just like in a Test match. The rules of both Test and T20 cricket will apply, with a few refined adjustments to suit the new format.

Matches can conclude in a win, loss, tie, or draw.

'We have neglected Test cricket'

During the same interaction, Lloyd minced no words as he made his opinion crystal clear, saying the longest format of the game has been neglected of late. His comment came amid the ongoing chatter about the West Indies's performance in the two-match Test series against India, where the side was whitewashed 2-0. He also said that he backs this newest creation, given the current state of Test cricket in the Caribbean Islands.

"The point is that I am a Test cricket person. There is no doubt about that. I believe that we have neglected Test cricket over the years, and I think it's time to reintroduce it into the system. Because really, truly, I find it very difficult to assess you as a top cricketer or a first-class cricketer or a Test cricketer. If you have played to the highest level. And as I said earlier, it's an examination," said the 1975 and 1979 World Cup-winning captain.

"It examines every part of your cricketing skills. And I don't want to see the end of Test cricket. I think it would be a tragedy if we don't want to continue in this vein. And I would like to ask, do we have the ICC's backing? Do we have the countries backing this? Because it will be a help to them. Because I know that we are struggling with monitoring in the West Indies. Because it's a very difficult situation for us. 14 islands, just 5 million people. And if we don't have the finances to look after our cricket, we will be in the doldrums for quite a while. So I want to see Test cricket backed. So that's why I want to back this system," he concluded.