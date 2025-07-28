Search Search
Monday, Jul 28, 2025
'Gets under Gautam Gambhir's skin': Manjrekar tells India coach to 'take a chill pill' after fiery press conference

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 28, 2025 07:11 am IST

Manjrekar told Gautam Gambhir to develop the ability to encourage tough questions in press conferences, suggesting he should not take criticism too personally.

Sanjay Manjrekar took a light-hearted jab at Gautam Gambhir, as he said that India's head coach should perhaps take a 'chill pill' when responding to questions about player criticism during press conferences. After the fourth Test, Gambhir didn’t hold back while responding to those doubting Shubman Gill’s abilities as captain, delivering a typically direct response in defence of the young skipper.

Sanjay Manjrekar told Gautam Gambhir to take a 'chill pill'.(X and PTI Images)
Sanjay Manjrekar told Gautam Gambhir to take a 'chill pill'.(X and PTI Images)

"No one had any doubt in Shubhman Gill's talent. Those who had doubts they only know how to speak cricket, not understand it," Gambhir said in the press conference.

Shubman was under the scanner before the start of the series as he was appointed the Test skipper despite not proving his red-ball batting credentials. However, the 25-year-old shut his critics with a series to remember as a batter by scoring over 700 runs.

Manjrekar asserted that certain questions get under Gambhir's skin and pointed out that doubting Shubman Gill is also one of them.

"Gambhir was exactly like it, he's always been, and yeah, you can see that there are certain questions that get under his skin about people doubting Schuben Gill as a young captain and batter, and those are valid doubts," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar after the match.

Also Read | Ben Stokes throws 'temper tantrums' at India, refuses handshake after the match: 'That's when Jadeja also lost his cool'

The former cricketer urged Gambhir to perceive the divide between critics and him as he reminded the head coach that everyone involved ultimately wants the best for Indian cricket.

"I mean, people who understand cricket also wonder whether it's the right time to get that opportunity, and I hope he can just understand that better and it's never you guys think and we guys think we are all part of the same industry and the country as well," he added.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir fires back at English reporter after question on no-handshake drama: 'Would England have walked off?'

“Gambhir should encourage questions that are tough”

He further told Gambhir to develop the ability to encourage tough questions in press conferences, suggesting he should not take criticism too personally and approach such moments with a lighter attitude.

"So I just want him to sort of take a chill pill sometimes and just take it easy and answer questions and encourage questions that are tough, and I don't know whether that's likely to happen. I'd like to see at some stage Gautam Gambhir having that quality," he concluded.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
