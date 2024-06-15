Explore
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Saturday, June 15, 2024
    Gibraltar Women vs Croatia Women Live Score: Match 3 of Womens T20I Central Europe Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

    June 15, 2024 12:40 PM IST
    Gibraltar Women vs Croatia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Womens T20I Central Europe Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Venue : Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

    Gibraltar Women squad -
    Amy Valverde, Nicole Caruana, Rosie Reilly, Elizabeth Ferrary, Christine McNally, Lauren Payas, Helen Mumford, Yanira Blagg, Prabha Raghunath, Ying King To, Sally Barton
    Croatia Women squad -
    Erin Vukusic, Helen Leko, Lidija Krvaric, Pavla Senjug, Ivana Zigante, Sema Kucuksucu, Morana Modric, Valentina Romani, Priyanka Reddy, Anushka Charles, Sili Sebastian

    Follow all the updates here:
