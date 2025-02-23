Gill, Javed turn up the heat for India vs Pakistan showdown, Harbhajan drops bold ‘Kohli’ prediction: Pre-match talk

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 fixture, in Dubai on Sunday. The blockbuster showdown has a controversial angle this time, as Rohit Sharma and Co. haven’t travelled to Pakistan, where the tournament is being held due to political tensions between both countries. Instead, all of India’s matches are being played in Dubai. Shubman Gill and Aaqib Javed represented India and Pakistan in the pre-match press conferences.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan and Co. stare at a possible exit sign and need a miracle. After losing to New Zealand in the opener, they sit bottom of Group A, and need to defeat India to get their campaign back on track. On the other hand, India began their campaign on a strong note, beating Bangladeshi in their opener.

For Indian fans, all eyes will be on senior stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. Lately, there has been plenty of criticism on some of India’s seniors with many fans and former players calling for a transition. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has also been urged to drop some of his senior players and to include the younger generation. Against Bangladesh, Kohli fell victim to such criticism due to his ultra-slow knock. Pakistan also find themselves in a similar position, with fans going after former skipper Babar Azam for his slow motion half-century in the opener.

Let’s take a look at what the players, fans and members of the cricket community had to say:

Shubman Gill praises captain Rohit Sharma, wary of Pakistan’s threat

Gill got an unbeaten ton (101) against Bangladesh, and Rohit was dismissed after a quick-fire knock of 41 runs off 36 balls. Despite his decent contribution, the India skipper will be disappointed that he couldn’t build on his fine start and get to a bigger score. In ODIs, Gill and Rohit have together 28 times, registering 1943 runs at an average of 71.96. They have failed to get India to 50 for no loss or better in only ten of those 28 innings, which shows their understanding. Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Gill opened up on his relationship with Rohit, and analysed their styles.

“The way we play the game in the powerplay is quite different to each other. Rohit bhai likes to play more aerial shots, and tries to hit those big sixes. And I like to play along the ground, and I like to pierce those gaps. In between, if I see the bowler is under pressure, I like to go over the circle. I think that's the hallmark of us as a pair. We score boundaries with different shots. The bowlers really have to think which areas to target for us, because the areas we play the shots are different from each other. It's a delight to watch [Rohit] from the non-striker's end. He has his own style and if at all it helps me to find my own groove,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opener also maintained caution while speaking about Pakistan, and pointed out their threat. “India-Pakistan has its own history. It is an exciting contest every time both teams play. If so many people get happiness by watching this rivalry, who are we to call it over-hyped or under-hyped? We go to play cricket and we try to make our team win. It is a big match, but I think the biggest match would be the finals that any team plays,” he said.

“We have been playing some good ODI cricket. Pakistan have lost some of the matches they have played recently. By no means will we think of them as a lesser side,” he added.

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed ready for India challenge

Pakistan will be reliant on their pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Against New Zealand, Shaheen, who is the leader of the pace battery, failed to take a single wicket, and leaked 68 runs in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Naseem and Haris bagged two-wicket hauls respectively. Ahead of the match, Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed compared the trio of to legends. “I've heard (that) a lot discussions (are) going on (that) other teams have too many spinners and we have lesser spinning options. The teams play their game on their own strengths. We have like three, I would say, one of the best pace bowling options in today's game with Shaheen, Naseem and Haris. It reminds me of that 1990s troika (including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis),” he said.

“I think reaching at that level, they still have time, but they have all the ability to repeat those sort of performances. So, (we are) pretty much confident and when you play against India, it's a special feeling and they will bring something very special tomorrow.”

Predicting his side’s chances against India, he stated, “Look, there is no game you can say you play without pressure. The first game we lost, okay, New Zealand being a very strong team. After losing a game, there is another good chance for you to win (the second) and win the third one and make it to the semis.”

“If you look at the positives, I think that (it) is the best time and best chance for any individual or a team to make a mark. We used to love it (playing India back in the day) and all the players are waiting for the opportunity to rise above the bar.”

Harbhajan Singh drops big prediction

India legend Harbhajan Singh dropped a huge prediction ahead of the game, and it included Kohli. The former player said, “I'm going to make a big prediction and prediction here. How about Virat Kohli getting 100 versus Pakistan? Yeah, so no matter how his last 4 months are gone, people will obviously remember if you go on to get 100 tomorrow. So come on, Cheeku, the whole nation is behind you. I am hoping that you get 100, and I'm going to do bhangra after the game now.”

“He understands his role. People are looking forward to see Virat Kohli bat and score runs, and the team needs him more than anybody else. And, of course Virat Kohli, when the competition becomes harder, players like him always come to the party, and this is the right time for him to hit the form and good to see him back in the nets early and practising harder than the others,” he added.

Steve Waugh joins the party

Aussie legend Steve Waugh also joined the India vs Pakistan bandwagon, once again showing the importance of the match. “It’s more than a cricket match - it’s a massive global event. Whenever these two teams meet, the atmosphere is electric, and the outcome is unpredictable. Both have immense talent. India are favourites but white-ball cricket is unpredictable - one player can change the game in an instant,” he said.

“Pakistan have been inconsistent over the last year. They’re capable of brilliance but you never know which Pakistan side will show up. India should win but Pakistan pulling off an upset would not shock me,” he added.

‘Whoever handles the occasion really well, that team wins’: Irfan Path

Speaking to PTI, India legend Irfan Pathan said, “When it comes to Pakistan, look, they have plenty of problems in the team.”

“As far as some of the senior guys (are concerned), they don't play that kind of aggressive modern day cricket, especially in white-ball cricket. So, can they change it? It's very difficult. But more than the weaknesses and the strengths, it's all about the India-Pakistan occasion. Whoever handles the occasion really well, that team wins. What we have seen in the recent past with the Indian team, we know how to handle a tough situation and the big occasion as well. As far as the talent is concerned, we are far ahead, especially in one-day cricket.

“(It was) good to see Mohammed Shami get a fifer. He will get a lot of confidence out of it as well because after injury, coming back on the field, it's not easy especially for fast bowlers (but) he did well. We (India) have good all-round abilities in the team as well. Axar (Patel) is picking up wickets and we have a lot of options as well. Hopefully that momentum will be carried.

“Shubman (Gill) is in tremendous form and once Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) keep scoring runs consistently, this team will be unstoppable,” he added.

Here is what others had to say:

India have clinched wins in their last 11 completed ODIs vs Pakistan, across the World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistan have defeated India in three out of five Champions Trophy matches, including the 2017 final. It is expected to be an entertaining affair, and a win for India is the easy prediction. But a victory for Pakistan could open up Group A, which initially looks rather one-sided.