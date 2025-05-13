'Gill not even a certainty in India XI': Test captaincy race has new contender; star also backed for Kohli's No. 4 spot

After Rohit Sharma's retirement on May 7, the narrative around the India Test captaincy has primarily been when (will the announcement be made) and not who, with the cynosure being just one individual. While experts reckoned Jasprit Bumrah, who led India to their solitary win in the recent Australia tour and served as the vice-captain in the format, should take over the reins from Rohit, the BCCI has reportedly chosen Shubman Gill as the next leader. However, the narrative did not sit well with former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth, who named a new contender for the captaincy race and backed the same individual to even replace Virat Kohli at No. 4 in the Test line-up. Shubman Gill is reportedly set to be the next Test captain(REUTERS)

Bumrah fell behind in the race owing to his struggle with back injuries. The fast bowler had recently suffered back spasms during the Australia series in early January, which saw him miss the Champions Trophy and the start of the IPL 2025. This was the second time Bumrah suffered a lengthy injury layoff due to a back concern.

With Gill having age on his side and having shown his worth as a white-ball deputy, and as a captain in the IPL for Gujarat Titans, the 25-year-old has been reportedly backed as the next Test captain, with his first assignment being the England tour in June. However, Srikkanth questioned the narrative as he felt Gill isn't even a certainty in the playing XI. He hence backed KL Rahul for the role. The India legend also suggested Bumrah and Rishabh Pant to take over the captaincy duties.

"He is not even a certainty in Test cricket. The captaincy should be given to Jasprit Bumrah, and if he is not fit or available for any match, then KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant should lead India, he told the Times of India.

Srikkanth supposedly based his remark on Gill's recent struggle in Australia, which exposed his vulnerability on overseas tracks. The India batter has so far averaged just 19 in 12 innings with no half-century score away from home. As an opener, the average rises to 31.54 on foreign soil, but he does not have a pleasant memory of facing the brand-new duke ball in England, managing just 88 runs in six innings.

KL Rahul as India's No. 4?

The bigger concern for the selectors and the team management will be finding an able No. 4 for India, a position that has never been in question during Kohli's 12-year tenure in the spot. With the 36-year-old having called time on his Test career, Srikkanth backed Rahul for the job in the upcoming England series.

"Coming to the question about India's next No. 4 in Test cricket, for me, KL Rahul should be given that position. He can be India's lynchpin going forward in Test cricket. He has got the right technique, and the management should give him that fixed role," he said.

Former South Africa cricketer Mark Boucher also backed Rahul for the role, despite the Karnataka batter having proven his worth as an opener in the Australia tour and performing impressively in the last tour of England against the new ball.

"KL Rahul is one of the guys who might not be the youngster anymore, but he could fulfill the role. Technically, he's good. I think he can bat both ways, which I think a No. 4 has to be able to do. He needs to have a strong technique in case you lose one or two quick wickets. Then he needs to be able to step on the gas with regard to the run rate, which I think he can do as well," he told TOI.