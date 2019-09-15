‘Give a call to Dhoni’ - Former India opener’s suggestion to Tim Paine after DRS ‘nightmare’

cricket

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:23 IST

Australia have retained the Ashes and their captain Tim Paine has won plaudits for his captaincy and for stepping up and leading his side out of the mire which they had found themselves in post the ball-tampering scandal. However, the skipper has not been too good when it comes to the decision review system and this has been a case of frequent debates right through the series.

“I’m getting it wrong,” Paine said at the day of Day 3 in the Oval Test. “I don’t know what else to say. We’re having a mare (nightmare). We’ve got it wrong.”

ALSO READ: ‘Greatest load of rubbish’: Former Australian captain slams Matthew Wade, Tim Paine for constant sledging, banter

“It’s fast,” he added. “It’s a tough job as I’ve said throughout the whole Test series. I’ve got a new respect for umpiring, particularly in Test cricket because it’s a hard job.”

Following this, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to Twitter and asked the Australian captain to ring up MS Dhoni in order to get a better hang of the system. His post read, “Give a call to Dhoni. See if he’s ready to take students 🤣😂 Dhoni Review System.”

Give a call to Dhoni. See if he’s ready to take students 🤣😂 Dhoni Review System. https://t.co/kcfuH1S6tQ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 15, 2019

Australia retained the Ashes in the previous match, but have withered away at the Oval as England gained ascendancy in the fifth Test match. On the back of a spirited innings by Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, the hosts set a daunting target of 399 for Australia to win the series on a pitch which had started showing signs of deterioration.

“It would have been nice to get to that milestone, of course, having worked so hard to get into that position,” Denly said at the end of Day 3. “But England are in a very good position going into day four, hopefully, we can get a few more runs and put them under pressure.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 16:23 IST