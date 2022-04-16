'Give him a pat on the back. That's going to be the biggest prize for him than MoM awards': Gavaskar on IPL sensation

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season has unearthed many stars and lesser-known names and the 10-team edition is expected to produce a few more stars in its two-month spell. Since its inception, the competition has offered the perfect platform, being true to its 'Talent meets Opportunity' watchword. We have so far seen many promising players but there's probably no better sight in cricket than watching a young fast bowler steaming in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2022 MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik belongs to the rare breed of speed merchants, who can clock 150 kmph on a consistent basis. The 22-year-old from Srinagar has consistently bowled many deliveries clocking 145 to 150 kmph in the ongoing. He bowled the fastest delivery in IPL history with the one clocking 153.1 kmph against Chennai Super Kings last week.

He's leaked runs as well. But Indian fans and cricket pundits are not worried about the economy at this point in the pacer's career. Umran on Saturday bowled a few thunderbolts against Kolkata Knight Riders and shared five wickets with T Natarajan. He got the key wicket of Shreyas Iyer on 28 just at the halfway mark then wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson, and finished with figures of 2/27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik's delivery to Shreyas even made Dale Steyn jump out of his seat in the SRH dugout and hug Muttiah Muralitharan in excitement. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar had a chat with Steyn and pointed out how the Indian wants to impress the South African speed icon.

"I know you don't want to take any credit Dale. But for Umran, just standing next to you is a huge honour. He's taking that inspiration from you before going out to play. He's not just trying to win matches... he's also looking to impress you. When he comes back to the dugout after the match and you give him a pat on the back, that's going to be the biggest prize for him than Man of the Match awards," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing 176 for the win, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram struck half-centuries to help Sunrisers Hyderabad notch up their third straight victory. Hyderabad are now in the seventh spot with six points from five games. Kolkata, on the other hand, have slipped to fourth.

"I'm not going to lie to you. Sometimes, the players' genius comes out. Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) actually said that he thinks the perfect ball to bowl right now is a yorker. Tom Moody (SRH head coach) and I turned around and said, 'no, if he bowls a yorker now, he is going to be hit for a four over his head'. He runs in, bowls a yorker, and knocks the stumps out of the ground! So, honestly, what do I know," Steyn said about his celebration after Hyderabad's win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The genius is in the players, guys. They have to do what they have to do, and when they have to do it I just jumped into Murali! I was like, "you are a spin bowling coach and now you are making these amazing calls," he added.