'Give your Champions Trophy spot to Sri Lanka': Australia ripped to shreds after record 174-run defeat, whitewash vs SL

Sri Lanka delivered a commanding performance to crush Australia by 174 runs in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, sealing the series 2-0 in emphatic fashion. This was Sri Lanka's biggest win (by runs) against the Aussies, and the hosts' win further exposed Australia's struggles as they continue preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Missing star pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, along with all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis (who recently retired), Australia lacked firepower both with the ball and the bat.

Their woes deepened as Sri Lanka dominated proceedings with a complete all-round display.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka’s top order laid a solid foundation before wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis stole the show with a superb century. His fluent strokeplay guided the hosts to a formidable total of 281/5.

Skipper Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage provided the perfect finishing touch, forging a rapid 66-run partnership off just 35 deliveries. Asalanka remained unbeaten on 78 from 66 balls, while Liyanage chipped in with a quickfire 32 off 21.

Sri Lanka’s bowling unit then dismantled Australia with clinical precision, bundling the side for just 107 in 24.2 overs to clinch the series.

Australia’s chase of a challenging target never gained momentum as Asitha Fernando wreaked havoc with the new ball, dismantling the top order with three wickets inside the powerplay. Struggling to recover from the early jolts, the visitors found little respite as Sri Lanka’s spinners took complete control.

While captain Steve Smith (29) attempted to anchor the innings, he found no support as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Wanindu Hasaranga’s crafty leg-spin accounted for three crucial scalps, while Dunith Wellalage ran through the lower order with a four-wicket haul. The Australian batting unit crumbled under relentless pressure, folding with more than 25 overs remaining, handing Sri Lanka a dominant victory.

This was Australia's last ODI before the Champions Trophy, where they begin their campaign against England on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Steve Smith will continue to lead the side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who was ruled out