Glenn Maxwell brutally roasted as no end to flop show in IPL 2025: 'He got one more run than his average'

Glenn Maxwell was persisted with for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), however, the right-hander failed to repay the faith as his flop show continued in New Chandigarh. Maxwell, 36, had the chance to take Punjab Kings out of troubled waters and help the hosts post a respectable total on the board. Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull brutally roasted Maxwell for his poor showing against the defending champions KKR. IPL 2025, PBKS vs KKR: Glenn Maxwell's flop show continued as the right-hander scored just 7 runs off 10 balls. (AFP)

Maxwell fell prey to Varun Chakaravarthy and departed back to the hut after scoring 7 runs off 10 balls. He was dismissed on the first ball of the ninth over of Punjab Kings' innings. In the entire IPL 2025 season, Maxwell has so far scored 41 runs in 6 matches.

The PBKS batter failed to read the googly bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy. Maxwell was on the back foot as he looked to force the ball through the off-side, but the ball spun sharply to hit the top of the middle and off stump.

Speaking on Cricbuzz about Maxwell's failures, Doull joked, saying, “He got one more than his average. Let's be fair to the bloke (laughs).”

"He just couldn't read it. He couldn't read it. It was a really good delivery. And Chakaravarthy, we had that quote from him before the game started. And he's so true, it's so right. It doesn't matter what you see on a computer. You still have to play me. You still have to figure out where the ball is going, what it's doing," he added.

‘Varun bowled a beautiful delivery’

Simon Doull also credited Varun Chakaravarthy for bowling a ripper to Maxwell, which undid the defence of the batter. Kolkata Knight Riders bundled out Punjab Kings for 111 inside 16 overs as Varun and Sunil Narine scalped two wickets each.

Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets.

"It was a beautiful delivery. Again, he looked back at the shot and thought it was just the wrong option. He's trying to hit it in the place where instead of going straight down the ground, straight bat, looking at the line of the ball, he just tried to hit it too square and lost his stump. So, disappointment again," said Doull.

It must be mentioned that Punjab Kings dropped Marcus Stoinis for the fixture against KKR and Glenn Maxwell was stuck with despite the all-rounder's dismal performance in the IPL.

Doull claimed that Stoinis is injured and might be out of action for the next couple of weeks. However, it must be mentioned that no such information was shown on the official broadcast of the fixture between PBKS and KKR.

"Stoinis is actually injured for a couple of weeks, or at least a week and a bit. But it was still a pretty ordinary shot and another performance that he won't look too fondly on," said Doull.