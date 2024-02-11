Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's historic feat, shatters Suryakumar Yadav's record with blazing century in 2nd T20I

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell, on Sunday, matched India captain Rohit Sharma's historic feat in T20I cricket after smashing an unbeaten 120 against West Indies in the second match of the three-game series at the Adelaide Oval. Maxwell's blazing knock, with which he also shattered India batter Suryakumar Yadav's record in the format, powered Australia to another massive total of 241 for four. Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 120 against West Indies in the second T20I match.

Jason Holder dismissed Josh Inglis early in the innings before captain Mitchell Marsh and David Warner departed following handy cameos. Maxwell took no time settling down as he dealt with only boundaries, targeting every bowler. He got to the half-century mark in just 25 balls.

Marcus Stoinis then provided support to Maxwell in their 82-run stand, although the latter did the bulk of the scoring. Stoinis departed during his failed attempt to up the ante, but in Tim David, Maxwell found better assistance as the pair wrapped up the innings in style.

During the fifth-wicket stand, Maxwell notched up his fifth career century in T20I cricket, thus going level with Rohit on the all-time list. The Aussie batter, however, holds the record for most unbeaten centuries in the format (5), with Rohit standing second on the list with three such knocks.

Maxwell, with his unbeaten 120, also broke Suryakumar's record for the highest score by a No. 4 batter in T20I cricket. The Indian previously held the record with his knock of 117 against England in 2022. Maxwell's score is also the most by a batter in the format against West Indies, surpassing the previous best of 119 by Faf du Plessis of South Africa, who had brought up that knock in 2015.

Maxwell was elated that his parents were in the stands to witness his stunning knock, which he summed up as "good fun".

"It was good fun, that's for sure. Always good batting here, we saw in the Big Bash how good the wickets were during the tournament. The wicket was nice and true. I have always rely on my hand speed, worked for me today. Give myself the best chance always. My parents are here In Adelaide as well. Nice to play a positive knock," he said at mid-innings break.