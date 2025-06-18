Glenn Maxwell's mayhem in US, starts off 11 in 15 but finishes 106 off 49 with 13 sixes to smash his maiden MLC century

Glenn Maxwell lit up the Major League Cricket with his incredible century against Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Oakland Coliseum, California. The Aussie all-rounder smashed the LA balls all around the park with 13 sixes to breach the triple-figure mark for the first time in MLC. The 36-year-old recently announced his retirement from ODIs, but the fans in California witnessed a special knock from the Big Show. Glenn Maxwell smashed his maiden MLC century.(X Images)

Maxwell won the toss and opted to bat first, and with his magnificent knock, made sure Washington Freedom posted a mammoth score in the MLC match on Wednesday. The Aussie star came out to bat at number 6 and had a bit of a sluggish start with 11 runs off 15 balls, but then came the over of his national teammate Tanveer Sangha, where he started unleashing his mayhem. It was the 14th over of the innings, and Maxwell took on the leg-spinner for cleaners with a hat-trick of sixes.

The 36-year-old shifted into top gear after starting off with 11 in 15 balls and then blasting 89 runs off just 37 balls to reach his century in a blistering 48 deliveries. His electrifying knock of 106 off 49 balls featured a staggering 13 sixes and 2 fours.

It was an incredible effort from Maxwell as he led his team from the front to thrash the LA bowlers in the slog overs to take Washington past 200.

He stitched an unbroken 116-run partnership for the sixth wicket, where Obus Pienaar played the supporting role to perfection—simply rotating strike to keep Maxwell on strike. The USA batter contributed 14 off 15 balls, anchoring one end while his captain unleashed a brutal assault on the bowlers as Washington scored 208/5 in 20 overs.

The Aussie superstar talked about his incredible knock during the innings break as he was pleased that his mother and father witnessed it.

“Came in slightly different circumstances, needed to bat differently, started pretty slow but once I thought we needed a few more runs took my shots and it came off. We just needed to bat time at that stage. I was hoping myself and Chapman could take it deep, we could maybe target the last 5-6 overs, manipulate the field. It is pretty cool. They (his mom and dad) don't get to see me make runs very often, so it is nice to have them here,” Maxwell told broadcasters.