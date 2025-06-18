Shubman Gill's chink in armour exposed 'brutally' ahead of 1st Test vs England: 'When you're lacking in confidence…'

Team India skipper Shubman Gill has been put under the scanner ahead of the opening Test match against England at Headingley, Leeds. The 25-year-old recently took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, but his first big test will be to prove his batting prowess in challenging overseas conditions. His batting performances outside Asia have been underwhelming, with just 559 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 25.40, and he is yet to register a century in overseas red-ball cricket. His record in England is particularly concerning—having played three Tests, he has managed only 88 runs at a disappointing average of 14.66. Shubman Gill's overseas Test record as a batter has not been up to the mark yet.(AP)

Former England cricketer Nick Knight, who witnessed Shubman's batting from close quarters in IPL during his commentary stint, exposed the chink in his armour ahead of the Test series.

"Well, when I've been out in India (for IPL commentary), I always highlight the same thing, really. Sometimes with Shubman, more so when you're sort of a little lacking in confidence and striving for things a little bit for your form, sometimes that front leg just pushes across a little bit too much," Knight told PTI.

"And, therefore, the rotation of the body and accessing the ball and playing around that front pad. But of late, I haven't seen that quite so much, if I'm brutally honest," he added.

The former English batter warned Gill about the significant challenge left-handed bowlers could pose when coming over the wicket.

"...But it becomes more important when you've got a left-armer coming over the wicket and swinging it back into the pads. That's something that he will probably be always aware of," Knight added.

'Line outside off stump a big challenge'

Batting in English red-ball cricket presents one of the most formidable challenges, primarily due to the distinct properties of the Dukes ball, highly unpredictable weather patterns, and the unique characteristics of pitches there.

Knight, who represented England in 17 Tests and 100 ODIs, suggested that the majority of Indian top-order batters will be wary of the outside off-stump line.

"That line outside off stump, again, will be the challenge for all these top-order players, particularly in England," he concluded.