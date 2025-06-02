Glenn Maxwell retires from ODIs to focus on T20 World Cup 2026: 'Felt like I was letting the team down'

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from ODIs on Monday to focus on next year's T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter, who most recently played for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, made the decision to call time on his ODI career in order to prioritise his preparation for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Big Bash League and his other global commitments. Glenn Maxwell retires(AFP)

The 36-year-old represented Australia in 149 ODIs. He arguably played one of the greatest ODI knocks during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Against Afghanistan, Australia were left reeling at 91/7, but Maxwell, who was battling severe cramps in searing heat, took the game away from Afghanistan's grasp.

He stitched a partnership of 202 runs with captain Pat Cummins, helping Australia chase down 293. Maxwell remained unbeaten on 201 from 128 balls. Australia eventually went on to win the World Cup, beating India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Maxwell maintained a strike rate of 126 throughout his ODI career, which is the second-highest in the 50-over format, only behind West Indies' Andre Russell.

The right-handed batter smashed four hundreds and 23 fifties. He also scalped 77 wickets in his ODI career, with his best figures being 4/40 against India in Rajkot. Batting-wise, he ends his ODI career with 3990 runs at an average of 33.81.

‘Felt like I was letting the team down’

While discussing his decision to retire from ODIs, Maxwell said that the physical toll of the 50-over format, coupled with a potentially career-ending leg injury, was beginning to affect his ability to field at his best.

He stated that he got this feeling during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 where Australia lost against India in the semi-final.

“I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how the body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with (Chair of Selectors) George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward,” Maxwell told the Final Word Podcast, as per an official release issued by Cricket Australia.

“We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him ‘I don’t think I am going to make that, it’s time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own’. Hopefully, they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role," he added.

Maxwell further stated that he didn't want to continue playing for Australia for selfish reasons.

“I always said I wasn’t going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn’t want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons," said Maxwell.

“They are moving in such a clear direction, so this gives them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is," he added.

Maxwell was recently ruled out of the IPL 2025 season due to a finger injury. Representing Punjab Kings, the all-rounder played seven matches, scoring 48 runs and taking four wickets.

While looking back at his career, the 36-year-old stated that he was picked ahead of his time and out of the blue. However, he is grateful to have such a long and elaborate career for Australia in the 50-over format.

Maxwell was a part of Australia's World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2023.

“I think back to right at the start I was picked ahead of my time and out of the blue. I was just proud just to be playing a couple of games for Australia. I thought I was just going to have that," said Maxwell.

“Since then, I have been able to go through the up and downs of being dropped, being brought back, playing in a few World Cups and being a part of some great teams," he added.