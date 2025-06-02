Shreyas Iyer beats Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle in ticking off 3 massive records as PBKS beat MI to reach IPL 2025 final

Shreyas Iyer broke three records in the Punjab Kings' win over the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025's Qualifier 2 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. PBKS, who beat MI by five wickets, will now face Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals on June 3. Shreyas Iyer led the Punjab Kings' run chase against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday(REUTERS)

Iyer led Punjab's efforts in a record-breaking run chase in a match that was delayed because of rainfall. The skipper was unbeaten on 87 off 41 runs as PBKS chased down 204 runs with one over to spare. Josh Inglis (38 off 21 balls) and Nehal Wadhera (48 off 29 balls) also contributed to the win. For MI, their best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, had an off day. He gave away 40 runs and failed to pick a wicket.

Read More: Digvesh Rathi's gestures to Champak the robot dog: A-Z of IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer breaks multiple records

During PBKS' win, Iyer managed to break multiple records. He beat Glenn Maxwell and Chris Gayle to hit the most sixes by a Punjab batter in a season. His eight maximums against Mumbai took the 30-year-old's tally to 38.

38 Shreyas Iyer (2025) *

36 Glenn Maxwell (2014)

34 Chris Gayle (2019)

34 Liam Livingstone (2022)

32 KL Rahul (2018)

Iyer also became the first captain to lead three different franchises to the IPL final. Under his leadership, Delhi Capitals reached the finals in 2020. Four years later, Shreyas Iyer captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title.

Read More: Marcus Stoinis wildly thumps his chest in front of Rohit Sharma after dismissing MI great during IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

The 204-run chase is the first time the Mumbai Indians have failed to defend a 200-plus score in the IPL. PBKS' score is the highest-ever in IPL playoffs/knockouts. This is the eighth time Punjab has chased 200+, the most by any team.

Shreyas Iyer was named the player of the match for his brilliant knock on Sunday. Speaking about being calm while batting, he said: “I don't know, to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results. Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out there.”

In the first innings, Suryakumar Yadav (44) and Tilak Varma (44) top-scored for the Mumbai Indians.

Brief Scores: MI 203 for 6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 44, Tilak Varma 44; Azmatullah Omarzai 2/43, Kyle Jamieson 1/30) lost to PBKS: 207/5 in 19 overs (Shreyas Iyer 87 not out, Nehal Wadhera 48, Josh Inglis 38) by 5 wickets.