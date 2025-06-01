Digvesh Rathi's gestures to Champak the robot dog: A-Z of IPL 2025

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League was nothing short of a blockbuster. It gave us fiery debuts, emotional farewells, chaotic finishes, and moments that trended far beyond the boundary ropes. From a 14-year-old sensation rewriting history to veterans signing off in style, this season had something for everyone. Here's a rapid-fire A–Z of all the madness, milestones, and magic that defined IPL 2025: IPL 2025

A for Ashutosh Sharma’s Masterclass

Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma delivered a stunning unbeaten 66 off 31 balls, rescuing his team from 65/5 to chase down 210 against Lucknow Super Giants. His explosive finish, scoring 46 runs off his last 11 balls, was hailed as one of the top innings of the season.

B for Best Bowling

Yuzvendra Chahal made history with a 4-wicket over against CSK—including a hat-trick—and helped defend the lowest total ever in IPL in another match against KKR: just 111 runs.

C for Champak the Robot Dog

Introducing "Champak," the robot dog that became a fan favorite by delivering balls to umpires and engaging with crowds, adding a futuristic flair to the matches.

D for Digvesh Rathi’s Celebrations and Consequences

Became known for his exuberant wicket celebrations, Digvesh Rathi's antics, including a controversial Mankad attempt against Jitesh Sharma, led to fines and debates about sportsmanship . Is he the anti-hero IPL needs right now?

E for Efficiency King: Suryakumar Yadav’s Consistency

Suryakumar Yadav set a unique record by scoring exactly 25 runs in every innings he played this season, showcasing unparalleled consistency.

F for Fastest Centuries

Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the season with rapid centuries, each reaching the milestone in under 40 balls, thrilling fans across venues.

G for GOATs Retire

Cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from the Test matches, marking the end of an era and leaving fans emotional and nostalgic, during the tournament.

H for Highest Scores and Chases

Sunrisers Hyderabad set the season's highest team total and executed the most successful run chase, showcasing their explosive batting lineup.

I for Impactful Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan emerged as the season's top run-scorer, delivering consistent performances that anchored his team's batting throughout the tournament.

J for Jasprit Bumrah

After recovering from injury, Jasprit Bumrah made a remarkable comeback, leading Mumbai Indians' bowling attack with precision and pace.

K for KL Rahul’s redemption arc

KL Rahul silenced critics with a stellar season, amassing 539 runs and playing a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals' campaign, which also saw him become the only batter to hit three centuries for three different franchises.

L for Lowest total in the history of IPL, defended

Punjab Kings showcased exceptional bowling and fielding to defend a modest total of 111 runs, setting a new IPL record for the lowest total successfully defended.

M for Mahi effect

MS Dhoni's appearances at the crease caused stadiums to erupt, with fans flocking to matches primarily to witness the legend in action one last time.

N for Nehra Ji's Understated Brilliance

Ashish Nehra, affectionately known as "Nehra Ji," quietly guided Gujarat Titans to their third playoff appearance in four seasons, earning admiration for his strategic acumen.

O for Operation Sindoor

In the middle of the IPL season, all matches were halted for a week as India launched Operation Sindoor—an intense military response to cross-border attacks. The country stood united, and even cricket paused in solidarity.

P for Posters

IPL teams embraced creativity with vibrant and thematic posters, engaging fans and adding a visual spectacle to the season's narrative.

Q for Qualifier Chaos

The race to the playoffs remained undecided until the final league match, with multiple teams vying for spots, making it one of the most competitive seasons yet.

R for Rishabh Pant’s resounding century

Rishabh Pant silenced his detractors with a commanding 118 off 61 balls in the final league match, showcasing his resilience and flair .

S for Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer made history by leading three different teams to the IPL playoffs, demonstrating his leadership versatility and tactical prowess.

T for The International pavilion

The International Pavilion became a hub for cross-cultural interactions, with players and fans from around the world sharing experiences and traditions.

U for Umpiring Under Scrutiny

Several umpiring decisions sparked debates and trended on social media, highlighting the need for technological enhancements and consistency in officiating.

V for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

At just 14, stunned the IPL—scoring a six off his first ball, smashing a 35-ball century, and becoming the youngest IPL centurion ever. His fearless batting made him the breakout star of 2025.

W for WAGs

The presence of WAGs like Jasmin Walia, Mahvash, Maddie Hamilton, and Avneet Kaur added glamour and garnered significant media attention throughout the season.

X for X-Factor

The strategic use of impact players frequently altered match outcomes, underscoring the importance of adaptability and bench strength. Lucknow Super Giants’ Mitchell Marsh has scored the most runs -- 299 runs in 6 matches at an average of 168.9 -- as an impact player.

Y for Yellow Army's Woeful Season

Chennai Super Kings faced a challenging season, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time, leaving their devoted "Yellow Army" disheartened.

Z for Zaheer Khan Welcomes Baby Boy

Former cricketer and blowling coach for Lucknow Super Giants Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge celebrated the birth of their son, Fatehsinh Khan, bringing joy to fans and the cricketing community