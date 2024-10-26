Glenn Maxwell 'thanks' Virat Kohli in his book for pitching blockbuster 'trio' idea after all-rounder's horror IPL 2020

Glenn Maxwell’s stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League has been impressive. Over three seasons, Maxwell has carved a crucial role within RCB’s lineup, whil also building a camaraderie with Virat Kohli that fans notice on and off the field. His consistency and adaptability made him one of RCB’s core players as the side qualified for playoffs twice across the past four seasons. Virat Kohli with Glenn Maxwell during their time at Royal Challengers Bengaluru.(ANI)

However, Maxwell’s journey to joining Kohli at RCB was rooted in an unexpected moment – a quiet suggestion from Kohli himself during India’s 2020-21 tour to Australia.

In his book The Showman, Maxwell recalls how, after a tough IPL 2020 season with Punjab Kings, where he struggled to find form, Kohli’s whisper offered new hope. Maxwell, facing a near-certain release from Punjab, was feeling unsure of his future in the league. But, in a casual conversation, Kohli hinted that RCB might bid for him in the upcoming auction, suggesting he could join an RCB middle order that would feature Kohli and AB de Villiers.

This idea captivated Maxwell instantly, as he recalled: “But I still felt there had to be a twist in this story, and there was. Who to thank? Virat Kohli. He wanted to whisper an idea to me: him, me, and AB de Villiers to be the middle order at Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021.”

Maxwell described how he couldn’t wait for the auction and was fixated on the bidding. The bidding war ended in RCB’s favor, securing Maxwell for INR 14.25 crore. Maxwell recalls, “This time, though, I was obsessed. When the paddle came down for me from RCB, I was the happiest cricketer in the world.”

The move was monumental for him as he saw it as the start of his “second act as a player.”

The IPL 2021 season proved to be significant one for Maxwell. He thrived in the RCB colors, re-discovering his form and proving instrumental in tight games. Batting alongside Kohli and de Villiers gave him a renewed sense of purpose. “It was in Bangalore where I would begin my second act as a player,” Maxwell noted, adding that he delivered some of the most impactful cricket of his life.

Maxwell's RCB journey

Across his RCB stint so far, Maxwell has racked up 1266 runs over 52 matches, boasting an impressive average of 28.77 and a strike rate of 159.24. In his first season with the franchise in 2021, Maxwell smashed 513 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 144.10. He scored six half-centuries in the season.

In 2022, his strike rate went up to 169.10, and his most explosive season for RCB came last year when he smashed at a rate of 183.49, scoring 400 runs in 14 games. However, the 2024 season had been a forgettable one for Maxwell, as he was horribly out of touch; in 10 matches, he scored only 52 runs, averaging merely 5.78.