Maxwell and Travis Head's wives, mistaken Neesham attacked with ‘disgusting, hateful, vile’ threats after Aussie WC win

A billion Indian hearts broke on Sunday night as Rohit Sharma and Co. failed to protect their unbeaten record in World Cup 2023. After winning 10 matches in a row, India stumbled in the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, losing by six wickets as Pat Cummins and Co lifted the coveted trophy. While fans poured their hearts out on all social media sites, expressing their disappointment, shock, and heartbreak at India's yet another lost opportunity to end a long-standing ICC trophy drought, few attacked the partners of Australian cricketers. Australia's Travis Head being greeted by teammate Glens Maxwell as the former returns to the pavilion after his dismissal during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between against India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium(PTI)

Wives of Australia's World Cup heroes, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head were targeted with distasteful words on social media. Maxwell’s wife Vini Raman, who is of Indian descent, later exposed the shameful act on Instagram.

“Aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy …” she wrote on the social-media website. “Can’t believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband and father of your child plays in. Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues.”

Player of the Match in the final for his knock of 137 Head's wife Jessica, was also attacked with “disgusting” and “grubby” remarks.

New Zealand cricketer James Neesham was bombarded with messages on Instagram as well after being mistaken for an Aussie and he responded to it.

On Sunday, India were folded for just 240 runs on a slow and sluggish Ahmedabad track. Rohit Sharma gave the hosts a perfect start with his 31-ball 47 before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struggled to accelarate during their 67-run stand off 18.3 overs.

In reply, India's new-ball attack came out all guns blazing to pick three wickets for 47 runs before Head and Marnus Labuschangne managed to weather the storm and later stitched a 192-run match-winning stand to help Australia wrap up the chase with seven overs to spare. With what was Australia's ninth straight win in a row, they clinched a record-extending sixth World Cup title

